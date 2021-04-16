What are the best companies to work for in Malaga?

What do people love the most about working in a place like Malaga? According to a recent study by Great Place to Work®, the most appreciated aspects are the good climate, the open and welcoming people, the good communications of the city, the quality of life it offers, the cultural offer, the gastronomy , the variety of outdoor and sea leisure activities, among others.

The data confirms this. 8 out of 10 people who work in Malaga highly recommend the province to their family and / or friends as a perfect place to work.

According to the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, “the development of Malaga in recent years has been guided by the city’s strategic plan. Today, Malaga is a city of knowledge, open to the sea and showcasing its cultural heritage. To continue improving the quality of life for the people of Malaga, it is essential that local businesses grow and foreign companies open new offices and invest in our city. “

The recent news of investments in the province of well-known companies such as Google, and the creation of talents and opportunities, are full of enthusiasm and promise for the future.

On the other hand, in the current scenario full of challenges such as the health crisis, digitization, innovation and the war for talent, companies in Malaga today face an inescapable challenge: to be more competitive and to have the best talents.

Malaga, a leading talent center

Can you imagine Malaga as the main center of creation and attraction of talent and innovation? This scenario is not far off. Malaga has almost all the ingredients to become one, now is the time to add the secret ingredient to the recipe: the generation of cultures of trust in working relationships, recognizing excellent companies to work for and telling their stories.

In this context, Great Place To Work®, a leading international research and consultancy institute that supports and certifies the best companies to work for, in collaboration with the City of Malaga, Promálaga, the CIEDES Foundation and Diario Sur, is launching the Best Workplaces Malaga initiative, to support companies in creating cultures of trust and innovation, and to recognize the best companies to work for in the province, their employees said.

Málaga contará con su propio Ranking de las Mejores Empresas para Trabajar, que le otorgará mayor visibilidad internacional, la atracción del mejor talento e inversión a la provincia, generación de talento e innovación y, en consecuencia, un important y necesenómico yo ecc the city.

“Initiatives such as ‘Best Workplaces Málaga’ – explains Francisco de la Torre, Mayor of Málaga – promote and disseminate internationally that the companies of our innovative ecosystem, Málaga Valley, are excellent places to work and highlight the differential factor provided by your employees. At the same time, they demonstrate the importance of the commercial fabric of Malaga and the professionalism of the companies that create jobs and create an environment of prosperity ”, concludes de la Torre.

The first stories

The path is already marked by companies in Malaga such as Sequel (Verisk), Vodafone Málaga, Cervinter, Novaluz Energía Empresas and Plytix, which have already been certified as excellent places to work, their own workers said. “These organizations are thus proving to be references in Malaga, which place the human being at the center of the company as a commercial strategy; and they have cultures of trust, innovation and diversity, ”says Álvaro Martínez of Great Place to Work, manager of the Best Workplaces Málaga project.

As Cervinter Managing Director Eduardo Garcia Rodriguez explains, “We love being part of this great ‘Best Workplaces Málaga’ project. As a business, it helps us reaffirm our focus on people. The bad situation that our sector is going through has not changed in the least our philosophy according to which we continue to put people at the heart of our activity ”

“We are very proud to obtain this certification – says Rafael Alcaide, territorial director of Vodafone for Andalusia and Extremadura – highlights the province of Malaga, which has a network of companies at the forefront of technology and innovation, which for our sector represents a great advantage as it opens up a wide range of possibilities for us when it comes to implementing new technological solutions and developing other ways of connecting the society, ”concludes Alcaide.

The launch of the ranking will be limited exclusively to the province of Malaga. Malaga companies participating in this 1st edition of the initiative must have at least 10 employees.

The registration period is already open until August 31, 2021 and the result will be published in October 2021.

