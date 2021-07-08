What are the biggest clichés on Spanish CVs?

Job seekers always try to put their best face on their resumes to differentiate themselves from hundreds of other applicants with similar talents, abilities and skills. To do this, they usually look for the terms that best describe them and set them apart from their rivals, but how successful are they, what are the most repeated clichés, and what are the differences with other countries? To try to find out, the European online CV creation platform CVapp.es analyzed more than ten thousand CVs from 39 countries and found some interesting differences.

Spaniards, for example, tend to highlight their experience and describe themselves as team players, good at customer service, but also as passionate and committed people. A high percentage of them also mention their good treatment with the client and their knowledge of languages ​​and while knowledge of English is always essential for virtually any job, it is becoming less and less of a differential. . For this reason, “middle-level English”, which was the star of study programs a decade or two ago, is increasingly being replaced by languages ​​like Japanese or Mandarin. “Knowing English is not something that candidates stand out these days because it is taken for granted. However, we see how oriental languages ​​are gaining an interesting boost in Spain. The arrival of large Asian companies on the market, which hire many professionals with very different profiles, as well as the interest in this culture, have pushed many young and old to opt for the study of these languages ​​”, explains Rolf Bax. , spokesperson for CVapp.es.

The most used cliché in the world: team player

In virtually all countries, statements such as “I am a team player” or “I can work well as a team” are among the three most repeated clichés. Only in the case of Filipino job seekers does this claim fall into fifth place. Other skills such as “customer oriented” and “professional” are also commonly mentioned around the world. Compared to job seekers from other continents, Europeans use the cliché “I can do well” less often. On the contrary, they tend to describe themselves more frequently as “positive” and “social” people.

There are also some interesting differences between different countries in Europe. For example, Belgians (on your CV) are more “flexible”, but less “committed”. The Germans often use the word “strategic” and the Swedes more often refer to themselves as “stress resistant”. The Spaniards, on the other hand, much more often include the word “passion” (for their profession or their subject).

“Although they sound like clichés, the truth is that the average characteristics of each country are also decisive in the world of work. The candidates stand out because companies are looking for it, this strategic spirit in Germany, and this passionate and committed spirit in Spain. This is not trivial, and when we see specific profiles who work in companies of a certain nationality, these characteristics are generally present! », Specifies Bax.

