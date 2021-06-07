What are the conditions for traveling to Spain? These are the changes of today

Madrid

Updated: Monday 07 June 2021 10:32

From this Monday, June 7, the entry measures on Spanish territory are experiencing a turnaround. As stated by the Ministry of Health, “the improvement of the epidemiological situation” has made it possible to relax many of the requirements that were demanded of tourists, to the point that there are many countries in which, to date , no They are not set any conditions in the displacements.

In this sense, special attention should be paid to the country of origin of the tourist in question – if it is a country with a low cumulative incidence, such as Israel or the United Kingdom for example, it will not be necessary neither to present the vaccination certificate or any diagnostic test. There will also be differences depending on whether you come from a country inside or outside the European Union. We review the news:

What are the requirements if you are traveling from an EU country?

Take the case of a person who decides to travel to Spain from Italy, France or Germany. These are countries that are on the government’s list for which security measures are required to travel, which is updated every 15 days. Thus, for this tourist to stay in our territory, he has at least three options: present the vaccination certificate, a diagnostic test (PCR or antigens) or what Tourism calls a “recovery certificate”.

– The vaccination certificate must be administered by the competent authorities of the country of origin. So far, only a few European territories have started to implement it (Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia and Poland). To access it, a minimum of 14 days must have passed since the second dose of the vaccine, although other information can also be collected.

– Diagnostic test. In case the tourist has not received the vaccine, he must present a negative PCR test or similar, or, failing that, a negative antigen test included in the common list of the European Commission, which you can consult on this link. Of course, to be valid, the supporting document must have been issued within 48 hours before arrival in Spain, not later.

– Certificate of recovery. This document is a novelty compared to what was previously requested: in it, the tourist can demonstrate that he has overcome the coronavirus (in the event of a positive test) with a certificate, issued by a medical service, which maintains that ‘he managed more than 11 days of the contagion. However, the validity of this document ends after 180 days from the positive (approximately 6 months).

According to the government, each of these three certificates must be drawn up in Spanish, English, French or German. If it is not possible to obtain the original in one of these languages, the supporting document must be accompanied by a translation into Spanish by an official body.

The countries in which one of these three tests is requested are:

GermanyAustriaBelgiumBulgariaCzechiaChypreCroatiaDenmarkSlovakiaSloveniaEstoniaFinland (except Åland and Länsi-Suomi regions) FranceGreeceHungaryIrelandItalyLettoniaLiechtensteinLituaniaLuxembourgNorway (except Nordland region) NetherlandsPolandPortugia

On the other hand, if the tourist comes from an area of ​​the EU or the European Economic Area which does not appear in the previous list, it will not be necessary to present any proof or the certificate of vaccination or immunity. . You can consult the list of affected territories (in which appear the countries in which there are restrictions), in force until June 20, in the following link.

What are the requirements if you are traveling from a non-EU country?

In this case, the executive has activated two options. And the epidemiological situation of the country from which you are traveling is particularly relevant. Along these lines there are at least 10 territories considered safe, due to their low incidence. In them, according to Tourism, it is allowed to travel without the need for a diagnostic test or a certificate of vaccination or immunity. They are as follows:

AustraliaIsraelJapanNew ZealandRwandaSingaporeSouth KoreaThailandUnited KingdomNorth IrelandChinaHong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Regions

However, it is possible to travel from any other country that is not in the previous list. In this case, the tourist, yes or yes, must present a vaccination certificate. Likewise, the permitted injections will be those authorized by the European Medicines Agency or those having completed the emergency use process of the World Health Organization. That is, the antidotes from Pfizer-Biontech, Moderna, Astra-Zeneca, Jansen / Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac and Sinopharm (the latter, China).

At the same time, it should be remembered that Spain decided on June 1 to extend until June 22 the restrictions on flights from Brazil and South Africa, as well as the ten-day quarantine requirement for passengers from India (in the latter case, until the 26th).

What documents must be completed before traveling?

Vaccinated or not, any traveler who intends to enter Spain, regardless of his place of origin, as long as he arrives by sea or air, must complete a series of documents. Concretely, a health control form, by which the authorities could make a trace in case the tourist in question contracts the disease.

Filling out the form generates an individualized QR code that the traveler must present to transport companies before boarding, as well as to health checks at the point of entry into Spain.

You can access this form in two ways: on the one hand, via the following link, from the website set up by Tourisme for these procedures. In it, it is possible to choose between two types of form: on the one hand, an individual form (at home that you are traveling alone). Just click on this option and fill in all the fields (the QR code will be generated automatically). The second option is the group form, designed for tourists traveling as a family. The procedure is the same.

Likewise, you can also complete this document through a mobile application, available for Android and iOS. This is ‘Spain Travel Health’. This is the link to download it from Google Play, while here you can buy it from Apple Store.

How about traveling by cruise or highway?

International cruise passengers, who are returning to Spain on Monday, do not have to use the forms mentioned above, but must collect information through the following link.

On the other hand, people who come from a country at risk to Spain by road are also subject to checks. In fact, these are the same as those intended for air travel: a vaccination certificate, negative PCR test, or recovery certificate, as we noted earlier. However, they are exempt from filling out the forms.