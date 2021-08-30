What are the favorite apartments of Spaniards in the age of teleworking?

Buying an apartment is a decision in which many variables must be taken into account. Square meters, location or budget are some of the most valued factors before its acquisition. The arrival of Covid-19 has made extras currently play a more relevant role and take precedence over values ​​such as location in large cities.

The location

According to the General Council of COAPI of Spain, “the pandemic has caused a significant shift in demand from apartments to single-family homes located in outlying areas. However, buyers who decide to opt for an apartment opt ​​for those who have a terrace or common areas ”.

The people who decide to live in this type of property are attracted in a high percentage by a location as central as possible in the cities and, with this, one of the main requirements in the search for their future home has always been the one. that it is close to public transport and that the area has shops, supermarkets and a good infrastructure in general. However, as a result of the pandemic, a very dramatic increase has been detected in the requirement that the property have outdoor spaces, even on top of the aforementioned factors.

The price

The budget is another of the fundamental factors in buying an apartment. The Community of Madrid and the Basque Country are the most expensive communities in Spain with prices of 3,117 euros / m2 and 2,883 euros / m2, respectively. They are followed by the Balearics and Catalonia, both of which exceed 2,500 euros / m2.

For this reason, in most of them, many buyers decide to go for apartments with a good location and less square meters. Normally, the cliente busca una vivienda que cuente con una buena distribución y dos / tres habitaciones de media. Además, también hace hincapié en que no necesite futuras reformas que puedan incrementar el coste total “, aseguran desde el Consejo General de los COAPI de Spain.

New construction or used?

From CGCOAPI, they state that “there is no firm answer to decide whether it is better to buy a new or used apartment” and this will always depend on the specific profile of each buyer and the preferences that prioritize when it is a question of defining the good to be acquired, since the two options satisfy certain needs or others.

The new floors ensure a longer useful life for the property, have more modern designs and have lower energy consumption, among many other qualities. However, second-hand apartments are characterized by a lower price, a better location and a lower tax burden, since the property transfer tax is between 4 and 11%, depending on the Autonomous Community. The characteristics offered by the two types of goods appeal to one buyer profile or another depending on his priorities.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric