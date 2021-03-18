What are the main skills to improve employment opportunities?

Programming and software development are the key skills of choice for improving employment opportunities, according to new research from YouGov and Kantar Sifo for Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions. For the study carried out in six European markets, 3,000 Spaniards were asked about the new skills they are learning and their motivations to improve their knowledge. The results revealed that one in 10 respondents opted for coding or software development.

Almost three quarters of those questioned (72%) have acquired, or plan to acquire in the coming weeks, a new competition. When asked about their motivations for updating their knowledge, a third (34%) indicated job-related reasons: either to start a new professional career, to acquire a new skill for a future job, or to achieve stability and occupational safety.

The results show the desire to retrain, as many of them telecommute full time, so they have more opportunities to spend time learning new skills and a lot of digital resources at their fingertips.

1 in 10 respondents turned to coding when the digital industry grew

10% of Spaniards surveyed decided to devote themselves to coding, and this percentage rose to 14 for people between 18 and 24 years old. Two-thirds (66%) said their motivation for engaging in programming or software development was to retrain for a new job or career. The findings come after the Covid-19 pandemic has boosted the tech and digital industries, with jobs in demand in software development, engineering, data science and artificial intelligence, reports show from LinkedIn.

Half of new coders (50%) come from a non-tech workforce, compared to only a fifth (18%) who previously worked in technology or IT. Only 4% have no work experience. The vast majority (76%) do not have a STEM degree: 43% have other types of degrees unrelated to STEM careers, while a quarter (24%) have not obtained a college degree.

The 10 skills most requested by Spaniards surveyed, since March 2020 (as a percentage of total Spaniards surveyed):

Physical training (eg training to become a personal trainer, yoga instructor, etc.) – 33%. Crafts (e.g. knitting, painting, drawing, etc.) – 28% Language learning – 20% Cooking / catering – 19% Academic courses (e.g. free university courses) – 18% Writing (e.g. writing essay) book or blog) -14%. Photography – 13% Personal development (eg leadership and management courses) – 12%. Make movies or edit videos – 11%. Coding (or some form of programming / software development) – 10%.

Top 10 skills started for professional purposes, as of March 2020 (as a percentage of those who selected each skill):

Animation or graphic design – 75% Personal development (for example, leadership and management courses) – 71% Academic courses (for example, distance university courses) – 70% First aid – 70% Design (for example, design training computer interiors, gardening / landscaping, etc.) – 68% Coding (or some form of programming / software development) – 66% Making movies or editing videos – 62% Learning languages ​​- 59% Writing (by (example, writing a book or starting a blog) – 53% Music or theater skills – 51%

Werner Knoblich, senior vice president and general manager of Red Hat EMEA, comments: “The pandemic has shown us that the future is digital. It is encouraging to see so many people turning to computer programming or software development as a new skill., Especially. those who do not have technical training. “

