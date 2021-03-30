What are the most sought-after jobs in 2021?

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a crisis in much of the Spanish labor market, which was neither digitized nor ready to work remotely. But it also represented an opportunity for the technology sector, in charge of leading the digital transformation of the country’s economic fabric. One year after the arrival of the coronavirus, 1 in 2 job vacancies in Spain are digital jobs, a trend that will increase in 2021.

The sectors likely to promote the virtual transition of work will be the protagonists of this year. The digital space is experiencing a 41% increase in the recruitment of new talents, with increasingly specialized technical training. For e-commerce, you need customer service managers, user experience developers, web designers, community managers or SEO / SEM experts, as well as 360º profiles who build the digital strategy.

For its part, the technology sector recorded a 20% increase in hiring. Software engineering remains the most requested field, although multidisciplinary profiles with a specialization in Big Data are also necessary, such as data engineer, data scientist or data analyst. Other specific areas are machine learning, blockchain, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. In addition, according to a report by consulting firm Recluit, the demand for web developers and programmers with expertise in back-end and front-end code will increase by 30% in 2021.

A final area that requires great specialization is that of cybersecurity, fundamental in the digital environment of the future. In this sector, different profiles are necessary: ​​Data Protection Officer (DPO), Chief Security Officer (CSO), Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and other mixed profiles such as the Data Protection Officer.

In addition, in a context of a general wage freeze, the digital and technology fields will be one of the few to see increases, according to the study on the remuneration of consultant Michael Page.

When it comes to digital wages, the slight increase is explained by the fact that specialization is increasing. The highest salaries concern digital analysis, between 50,000 and 80,000 euros per year; and e-commerce management, between 60,000 and 90,000 euros per year for professionals with more than 6 years of experience.

For the tech sector, wages have been growing exponentially for years. The best paid specialization is that of cybersecurity: a professional with more than 10 years of experience is between 100,000 and 130,000 euros per year of salary. The upward trend responds to the fierce search for technological talent in the start-up system as well as the increase in the number of professionals working remotely for foreign companies with higher salaries, explains Michael Page’s study. on compensation.

How to find the professionals?

In an uncertain, globalized and highly digitalized professional environment, finding professionals who integrate into a company to lead its digitalization is difficult. It is essential to actively seek out candidates and, at the same time, that the interviewer is very familiar with such a specialized sector.

To overcome this obstacle, there is S & You, the division of the international group Synergie. This department has a team of recruiters who are experts in IT and digital profiles with solid experience and knowledge of the market, who know where the niches of potential candidates are located and are specialized in attracting talent.

The philosophy is to find the ideal candidate based on in-depth knowledge of the company. Their culture, values ​​and leadership model are taken into account because it is the only way to ensure a perfect fit. In addition, it works with an integrated team in different countries, so it is also an ideal partner on the international scene.

According to Imma Arjona, of S & You, “we know how the sector is changing, so we are aware that companies may need long-term or temporary recruiting, where strategic objectives that affect the development of the company must be achieved. “

In addition to a highly specialized and prepared team, S & You has “powerful tools to make a perfect match between the professional and the company. In addition, digital selection techniques are applied, deferred digital interviews are carried out, gamification for the assessment of skills, personality tests, behaviors, targeted interviews, assessments and reference contrast methodologies ”.

