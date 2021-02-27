What are the parties asking for and what is the deadline?

Publication: Saturday February 27, 2021 4:27 PM

The negotiations for a nomination do not stop. In Comú, Podem has already proposed a government with ERC with the support of Illa. “A government of Comú Podem with ERC, and with the external support of the Socialist Party, is the only real alternative”, considers Jéssica Albiach, general secretary of the party, who added: “We are asking for an exercise of generosity through a policy of force. who won the February 14 elections, the PSC “.

For the citizens, this possibility would be a new calamity for Catalonia, and they claim to be between a rock and a hard place. “This possibility would be a new disaster,” denounced Nacho Martín Blanco, Member of Parliament for Ciutadans. After the February 14 elections, there is a period of up to 20 working days to constitute Parliament.

Therefore, the deadline is March 12th. There, the new president will be elected. The first full investiture must take place within ten working days; It must be March 26 at the latest. At the moment, ERC and CUP are reconciling their positions. After the riots, they promised to change the model of public order in Catalonia.

“Yesterday we agreed with ERC to move towards a moratorium on the use of foam balls. We place these issues as before the political negotiation,” said Eulàlia Reguant, a CUP deputy. Since ERC, they have already committed to transforming this model of public order and forming, as they have indicated, a new transformative government.