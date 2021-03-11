What are the requirements for a successful HR strategy?

The digitalization processes and the arrival of teleworking due to the pandemic have led to rethinking strategies and new forms of organization in companies. In addition, the Covid-19 crisis has highlighted the importance of well-being at work and employee satisfaction.

A report from The Key Talent highlights the need to use technology as an indispensable tool for human resource processes, especially for talent identification and acquisition. On the one hand, she considers that Artificial Intelligence will promote the preselection and analysis of candidates with more precision, and the implementation of chatbots to manage the first stages of the selection process. On the other hand, the company ensures that the use of Big Data will increase to predict which candidates will fit the organization best.

The collaboration between marketing and human resources is getting closer and closer. Joint work between the two departments will be essential to effectively communicate the company’s brand to employees and candidates. Deloitte estimates that Gen Z will make up 75% of the global workforce, resulting in increasingly heterogeneous and changing work teams. In this sense, another study by the same company indicates that 83% of the leaders of the organizations questioned affirm that the company structures are more and more flexible and dynamic.

Faced with this situation, the digitization of communication, events and meetings between employees and the gamification of processes will intensify. For this reason, corporate social networks and internal communication channels are an essential condition for ensuring collaboration between work teams. They also allow employees to express their needs and proposals more easily, encouraging participation and their commitment to the company.

An open organizational culture, where employees have the opportunity to access internal professional development portals, is another condition for success in human resources. Compared to this, businesses are becoming more and more liquid, and functions evolve rapidly and are defined with less precision.

The current situation in this industry is largely determined by the emotional well-being and satisfaction of employees. Caring for workers is a priority for companies because emotional balance affects the profitability of the company. For this reason, it is essential to prioritize incentives, to rely on conciliation, training and mentoring programs by the most experienced workers. If 2020 was the year of the acceleration of hybrid processes, 2021 will be the year of the consolidation of this trend. This will allow employees to flexibly manage hours and location.

Determining the working environment is one of the objectives of the sector, which focuses its efforts on knowing the motivations of workers in order to increase productivity and prevent them from deciding to leave the company. On the other hand, their well-being will influence the perception that customers and candidates have of the company, since they are natural promoters of the brand.

Finally, and due to the digitization of human resources, workers have the right to digitally disconnect so that employees do not have to answer emails or deal with business issues outside of their hours. of work. Thus, the delimitation of working hours will also be ensured, in particular those in which meetings can be organized.

