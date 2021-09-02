What are the Spaniards and the world doing this summer? Find out which terms are bouncing back in 2021

There is no doubt that digitization has become, in recent years, one of the great allies in the world of training, both for individuals and for companies. Yet, taking advantage of the rest time that the summer season grants millions of people around the world, it seems that online training continues to be a sure-fire companion. This is at least verified by Udemy Business – Udemy’s industry-leading enterprise platform for online training and education – in its latest report on ‘Learning Trends in the Workplace ”, In which he shares the preferences of workers around the world and for Spain with regard to training this summer.

For its part, in view of the Spanish data, software engineering is once again one of the preferred options for workers to continue their training. First, and with 81% growth, we find the trend towards training in UX design, or user experience design, which is defined as the set of factors related to the interaction process of a user in relation to a specific service or product. On the other hand, and with an increase of 64% in both cases, there is data modeling (the process of creating and organizing business data) and the Java SE platform (application programming interface of the JAVA programming language).

What is the world learning this summer

The Udemy Business report also highlights the training preferences of workers from countries like Canada, UK, Germany, France or USA, among others. For example, Google’s ‘Associate Cloud Engineer’ certification (most demanded skill in Canada, with an increase of 198%), the Next.js development platform (most demanded skill in the United Kingdom, + 44%), Java Mockito (skill most in demand in Germany, + 147%), interest in functional programming (skill most in demand in France, + 152%) and design of maintenance systems (skill most in demand in the United States , + 2.004%) are positioned as global trends, which continues to confirm the global interest in programming and data science.

The “soft” and technological skills most in demand in the world during the summer

With regard to “soft skills” or “soft skills”, the interest in developing and strengthening “coaching” and the importance of charisma within the team (very important when leading projects and number of people) are positioned as two of the most requested “soft”. skills at present globally, with an increase of 252% and 186% respectively. For its part, and with an increase of 163%, we find sales management in third position, as a fundamental element also for companies when it comes to finding the best profiles for their team. Thus, the ranking of the 10 most requested “soft” skills of the summer in the world would be as follows:

Coaching (with an increase of 252%) Charisma (+ 186%) Sales management (+ 163%) Conversation skills (+ 158%) Customer experience management (+ 109%) Logic (+ 70%) Professional coaching (+ 66%) Empowerment (+ 51%) Negotiation (+ 45%) Productivity applications (+ 40%)

Regarding the “hard” skills of the most demanded technology sector in the online training environment in the world this summer, we observe that interest in PowerCenter computing continues to experience strong growth, with an increase of 1,031. %. Likewise, in the case of tools like Pentaho and the Salesforce Sales Cloud Consultant training, there is also a huge increase in interest, with increases of 690% and 521% respectively. The “10” for “hard” skills in the tech sector would be:

Design of maintenance systems (with an increase of 1,670%)

Apigee (+ 1,033%) Computing PowerCenter (+ 1,031%) Databricks Developer Certificate (+ 778%) GRE (Graduate Record Examinations) (+ 769%) Pentaho (+ 690%) Salesforce Sales Consultant Certificate (+ 521%) CCNP Security (+ 440%) Social media management (+ 392%) Verilog HDL programming (+ 360%)

