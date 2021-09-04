What are the three most requested job profiles by AECOM?

The company performed an analysis to find out which profiles were most requested this year. A trend that will surely continue in 2021 in an increasingly dynamic market after having overcome the worst months of the pandemic

BY RRHHDigital, 11:00 – 04 September 2021



AECOM, a leading international company in the fields of architecture, design, transport and sustainable development, is one of the largest employers in the world with more than 47,000 professionals worldwide and more than 500 in our country. A commitment to employment which leads him to bet decisively on the recruitment of talents through the different professions in which he works, such as Transport, Architecture or the Environment.

One of the most requested profiles by AECOM is that of architect. Mainly, with a master’s degree and extensive experience in Building Information Modeling (BIM), in addition to very valuable international experience and the management of several languages, such as English, French, German or Italian , among others.

The second profile most requested by the company is that of a civil engineer with international experience in the calculation and design of structural projects (linear, building, etc.). A position which requires a significant level of English.

Finally, the third profile most requested by the company in 2021 was that of geologist or expert in earth sciences with experience in research projects and decontamination of soil and groundwater.

Marta Pascual, Human Resources Manager at AECOM Spain, underlines: ” The search for specialized profiles by international companies such as AECOM requires above all a high degree of internationalization in the course of the candidates. This is necessary to integrate professionals capable of providing assistance in the different markets in which we operate and which constitute the bulk of our business activities. ”

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric