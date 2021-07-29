What are we learning this summer? Discover hard skills and soft skills ?? most requested

Spanish data reveals that software engineering and programming languages ​​are the most popular topics so far this summer.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:00 – 29 July 2021



Summer, besides being the perfect time to enjoy a good vacation, is also one of the favorite seasons to practice online training to learn (either from home or from our vacation destination) new skills. and knowledge or, to further improve our professional skills. In this sense, Udemy Business, the market-leading Udemy business platform for online training and education, presents in its latest monthly report on “Learning Trends in the Workplace” which technical and technical skills we learn in this station.

Spanish data reveals that software engineering and programming languages ​​are the most popular topics so far this summer. First, courses related to web services with Java increased their demand by 44%. Second, courses related to SOLID programming principles increased their consumption in Spain by 23%. And, in third place, with a 22% increase in demand, are software architecture courses, essential for the design of computer programs and applications.

Likewise, the latest data collected by Udemy Business also presents the ‘top 10’ technical skills in the tech sector that we learn the most internationally. This ranking of technical skills would be as follows:

Helm (up 1,222%) Cisco Unified Communications (538%) Computing PowerCenter (513%) HR Analytics (472%) Pentaho (441%) Eclipse IDE (396%) Salesforce Sales Cloud Consultant (375%) Tally ERP ( 355%) Oracle Developer (268%) Check Point Security (239%).

On the other hand, with regard to “soft skills” or “soft skills”, the ones we are learning the most this summer are:

Coaching (with an increase of 288%) Sales management (186%) Talent management (76%) ‘Career’ coaching (58%), advice focused on advice and decision support during transition processes from career and job change ‘Executive’ coaching (51%), advice to senior executives ‘Personal networking’ (44%), on how to build lasting and strong personal and professional relationships Slack, as a method of online communication ( 44%) ‘Empowerment’ (40%), work on general skills such as confidence and self-confidence ‘Productivity Apps’ (35%), to improve performance and productivity ‘Time management’ (35%), time management skills effectively

