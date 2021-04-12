What are your employees saying about you after COVID-19? Discover the free work climate measurement tool for companies

Called the Aquora Thermometer Survey, this free climate survey will allow any organization to know the level of engagement and motivation of its employees in the turbulent environment in which we find ourselves.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:00 – 12 April 2021



Aquora Business Education has launched the Aquora Thermometer Survey, a new, completely free tool that allows you to measure the working environment in companies. With this initiative, the Alicante company takes a new step forward in its goal of promoting the transformation of organizations through innovative solutions that put their most important asset at the center: people.

“At Aquora, we are fully convinced of the importance for any business and organization to know what its employees feel in these difficult times that we are all living because of the coronavirus, as well as their sincere perception of the points on which we need to improve” , assures Juan Carlos Requena, managing partner of Aquora.

For this reason, Aquora has designed this completely free tool that collects information on key aspects in the following areas: Process, Technology, Development, People, Culture and Communication, thus obtaining the relevant and necessary data to improve and adapt the transformation or cultural change projects. , performed by members of an organization. All this information is then provided by several expert consultants from Aquora, accompanied by a series of recommendations aimed at reinforcing the positive aspects identified in the questionnaire and at proposing new projects to progress in the items assessed negatively.

“In addition, thanks to the eNPS (Employee Net Promote Score) measurement including our Aquora Thermometer Survey, HR managers and CEOs will be able to know to what extent the internal customer would recommend working in their company and thus implement actions which makes it easier for talent to want to continue and develop ”, underlines Requena.

