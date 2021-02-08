What are your strong points? What do they demand from their businesses?

19.1% of Spanish managers stand out for their understanding of the company and 17.3% for their team leadership

Radiography of the Spanish directives: what are their strengths? What do they demand from their businesses?

19.1% of Spanish women executives stand out, on the one hand, for their understanding of the company and, on the other hand, by 17.3% for their team leadership. This is one of the main conclusions drawn from the study carried out by Kingsley Gate Partners, Women in Business: diversity in top management, with the aim of defining the roadmap in terms of skills, environments and experiences. with a view to accessing management positions and positions on boards of directors.

The data collected shows that, among Spanish managers, after understanding the business and team leadership, the most developed managerial skills are, in third place, value creation (15.3%), followed by management. value. Crisis and conflicts (13.5%), the management of relationships in the organization (11.9%), the capacity for organization, planning and management (10.2%), the strategic vision (8, 0%) and, lastly, innovation (4.7%).

To address gender diversity in depth, the multinational executive search company used as a basis a sample of 407 executives from 10 Ibero-American countries: Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela and Uruguay. On the one hand, Kingsley Gate Partners conducted in-depth individual interviews for the analysis of managerial skills and the gathering of information on experiences, opinions and recommendations. In addition, the firm used their structured online Athena interview with each of them to gather information on their motivations and preferred environments. During the process, eight groups of managerial skills were analyzed on the basis of the experiences of women managers.

What attributes do companies require from women managers?

Drawing on executive research conducted by Kingsley Gate Partners since its inception, he identified strategic thinking, results orientation, ability to influence and inspire, true leadership, team building and people development, problem solving, and the ability to learn and adapt. such as the seven leadership salutes that companies most often demanded in the countries included in the study.

What the company guidelines require

In turn, the study concludes that, in general, Spanish executives favor work environments in which integrity, honesty and collaboration stand out. Managers prefer holistic environments, where not only are there clear principles, but they are always on top of potential negative consequences for themselves, without meaning that they will stop doing what is necessary to accomplish what they are doing. they are engaged.

A factor common to all the regions included in the study is the preference for collaborative environments, where there is an atmosphere of openness and exchange and spontaneous integration into the teams and where, naturally, obstacles are eliminated and the participation of all is assured. which are part of the projects, exercising their authority only when necessary.

Ultimately, it is in these environments that women managers find their maximum satisfaction and will therefore have the best chances of achieving their maximum performance.

Experiences and executive advice

The Women in Business study also enabled managers to share the experiences accumulated throughout their professional careers, as well as their opinions and recommendations on certain key elements in order to fulfill the roles they occupy today. First, they highlight, for example, diversity as a critical success factor, as in their view diverse environments are, for the most part, innovative, collaborative, engaged and transparent. This is why women believe in diversity and encourage it in their own teams and environments.

Another fundamental key that many executives interviewed agree on is the importance of resilience, not easily giving in to external pressures once they have a clear goal to achieve professionally. They also highlight, among their success factors, the ability to set an example and contribute to the development of those around them, by exercising human, empathetic and reflective leadership.

But without a doubt, taking stock, the key to fundamental success and which all managers share and especially stress the above, is having the unconditional support of their families to make their own life and career decisions. In his opinion, this is and will be a determining factor for the success of future generations. On many occasions, when faced with specific development opportunities, it is the managers themselves who limit their own growth, especially because of family responsibilities. However, women who choose a career in management tend to structure their personal lives by optimizing the quality time they spend with their families in a pragmatic manner, and many of them achieve a healthy balance.

In terms of professional development and training, the women interviewed say they are demanding, whatever their sector. They aim high and raise the bar in everything they do, investing whenever they can in their own development. And while the vast majority of successful managers are proud of their accomplishments, they recognize having had parents, bosses, coaches, friends or mentors who have guided them on their path, helping them gain self-confidence. All of the women interviewed, without exception, stress the importance of working with professionals who can learn and are willing to teach.

Leadership of the future x-ray

Because of the speed with which our environment is changing, female executives must be prepared to lead organizations in an environment of rapid and constant change, dominated by uncertainty. Kingsley Gate Partners believes that the business environment will undoubtedly be profoundly transformed and by a wide variety of factors, including a new and very close relationship with technology, the emergence of new major players, an increasing corporate responsibility towards society, the emergence of new and disruptive business models, or the consolidation of new customer relationship formulas due to their better knowledge of rights and the level of demand.

Globally, of the 407 executive officers surveyed, 42% hold the role of CEO or CEO, 22% are HRDs (CHROs), 13% are members of boards of directors and 23% hold other positions. By sector, the representation of consumption and distribution (28%), financial services (17%), IT, telecommunications and media (14%) and health sciences (11%) brand. Below 10% are other sectors such as industry, energy and natural resources, professional services, education and non-profit associations.

