What can and cannot be done in Catalonia from March 1?

Publication: Monday March 1, 2021 1:25 PM

The improvement in data on the contagion by the coronavirus in recent weeks has led the autonomous communities to relax their measures to contain the pandemic. In this sense, one of the territories which has decided to lift the brake on activity, particularly in the hotel and retail sector, is Catalonia.

Thus, in the Catalan region, from March 1, the government allows the reopening of shopping centers and department stores from Monday to Friday, however limiting the space to a maximum of 400 square meters. On the other hand, the curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., regional confinement, the closure of the perimeter of Catalonia and the limitation of the restaurant sector to open only to serve breakfast and lunch are still in effect.

Social activities in Catalonia

Groups of up to six people. Meetings of up to two coexistence bubbles are allowed.In the case of family and social gatherings or gatherings that take place in closed spaces, including at home, it is recommended to restrict them as much as possible and to limit visits to dependent people or people in vulnerable situations. Moreover, these always come from the same bubble of coexistence.

Mobility activities in Catalonia

Territory of Catalonia: entry and exit restricted without justified reason. Labor mobility is only allowed when it is not possible to telework Mark: Restricted mobility for the next seven days, except for justified reasons, such as the inability to telework. Mobility is authorized in the school environment without overnight stay.

Reception restrictions

Terraces: open with a marked minimum distance of 2 meters between diners at different tables or groups. Limitation of 4 dinners per table or table groups, except in the case of bubble groups Local opening hours: From 7:30 am to 10:30 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm. That is to say, the opening continues in sections and the rest of the hours are limited to collection at the establishment or home delivery Interiors: open at 30% of capacity, with good ventilation natural or forced and with a minimum distance of 2 meters between guests at different tables or groups. Limitation of 4 guests per table or groups of tables, except in the case of bubble groups. From 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Rest of the hours, for collection at the establishment or home delivery.

Trade restrictions

30% capacity limitation in small businesses, malls and non-sedentary markets. They must close on weekends, with the exception of establishments dedicated to the sale of essential products and services Shopping centers and urban areas of more than 400 m²: application of capacity to this maximum surface area and reinforced ventilation measures.

Universities and colleges

Universities: theoretical teaching in virtual format, with the exception of the first year of the Baccalaureate, training cycles and teaching in the general regulated system, including authorized music and dance schools, must reduce face-to-face activities primary school which is held inside or outside schools with a maximum of 6 people (except for those which preserve the bubble group). Resumption of unregulated activities and school sports for high school youth as long as they maintain school activity groups. School trips and outings are authorized with overnight stays provided that the group of bubbles is not broken.

Sporting activities

Outdoor sports facilities and equipment and open swimming pools with a maximum capacity of 50% Indoor facilities and equipment: 30% capacity. Without ventilation and reinforced air quality limitation to 6 people and use of a mask in group activities. Competitions: only in the international, professional, national categories and the competitions which give them access.

At the same time, the Generalitat opened the playgrounds, with a capacity of 50%, until 8 p.m. In contrast, indoor children’s play areas, local festivals, bingo halls, casinos and arcades continue to be closed.