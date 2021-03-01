What can and cannot be done in the Valencian Community from this March 1st?

Publication: Monday, March 1, 2021 1:55 PM

The Valencian Community is facing from this Monday March 1, a new panorama of restrictions after the improvement of the data in recent weeks. These new measures concern both mobility and meetings between groups of people and sectors such as hotels, commerce and sport.

However, nighttime mobility restrictions that affect the curfew remain. Thus, Valencian citizens must stay at home from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. We review the evolutions of this new de-escalation plan in each sector:

Social activities in the Valencian community

In spaces for public use, groups of more than four people cannot be formed, except in the case of cohabitation.In houses and spaces for private use, only family and social gatherings of people belonging to the same nucleus or group are allowed coexistence.

Mobility activities

The improvement in the situation has led to the removal of restrictions on mobility in towns with more than 50,000 inhabitants (previously closed on weekends). The closure of the Community perimeter is maintained, except for justified reasons, such as that the impossibility of teleworking.

Restrictions in hospitality and commerce

One of the main measures is the distribution of the hotel business, which had been closed for about a month. Despite this, bars and restaurants will only be able to open the outdoor terraces until 6 p.m., with a maximum capacity of 75 people. % and a maximum of four people per table The closing hours of commercial establishments are extended until 8:00 p.m. (before their closing at 6:00 p.m.), except in the case of essential businesses, which will continue at their usual hours. 30-50% increase in capacity.

Sports and outdoor activities

Parks, gardens and outdoor recreation areas are reopened from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will be possible to practice physical and sports activity in the open air and in open sports facilities, without physical contact, in groups of up to 4 people. Use of the mask will not be compulsory for playing sports in the open air, as long as the safety distance can be maintained, but it will be in spaces with a large influx of people, where it is not possible to maintain a distance with the rest of the athletes or pedestrians. Pavilions, closed courts, sports centers and gymnasiums are closed to the public, except for authorized competitions, in which case the maximum capacity will be 2.5 square meters per user. March, and will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on March 14.