What can and cannot be done this Christmas

Updated: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 9:05 PM

Published on: 12/02/2020 20:54

The Interterritorial Health Council approved a document containing a series of measures for Christmas. Above all, they aim to reduce mobility, limit the number of people who can meet for family lunches and dinners, and maintain a curfew by adapting it to key dates.

Despite this, the Minister of Health insisted on the most important: “At Christmas we stay at home, we avoid all unnecessary movements and we stay at home to celebrate with our own.” Next, we go over what can and cannot be done this Christmas.

Can I leave my autonomous community?

One of the main measures agreed by Health and CCAA is to limit mobility between December 23 and January 6. During these dates, it will only be possible to travel to the communities to visit relatives or friends. The Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands are exempt from these limitations.

If I am studying in another region, can I go home?

Yes, students will be able to return home to meet their families if they wish. However, Health recommends that students returning home for the holidays to “limit social interactions and take extreme prevention measures 10 days before.”

How many people can we sit at the table?

For the holidays of December 24, 25, 31 and January 1, meetings can be of a maximum of 10 people, except in the case of cohabitants. In addition, during these meetings, people belonging to a “maximum of two” coexistence groups can meet. The rest of the days, the maximum authorized number of meetings will be fixed by what is established in each autonomous community.

Are children included?

Yes, finally the children count in the final count. In other words, the maximum of 10 also includes minors.

Will the elderly be able to leave the residences?

Elderly people who live in residences will be able to leave the centers to spend Christmas with their family, but with extreme precautions. It is then requested that the output be limited to a single address and a stable coexistence bubble. Upon returning to the socio-sanitary accommodation center, it is advisable to carry out screening tests for the coronavirus and to maintain stronger surveillance and prevention measures during the first days.

What time will the curfew be?

The health document indicates that the nights of December 24 and 31, the curfew is no later than 1:30. Although at all times the Minister of Health has recommended that everyone stay home as soon as possible.

How will the restaurant and the hospitality work?

Restaurants and bars will continue to maintain capacity and prevention rules, as well as the rest of the restrictions in place in each community and autonomous city. In addition, the document urges to continue to reinforce the message to keep the mask on when not eating or drinking and to avoid eating multiple people on the same plate.

Can you eat and drink on the street?

As the Minister of Health indicated at a press conference, it is forbidden to eat or drink on public roads. Therefore, neither bottles nor similar activities will be allowed on these dates.

What will religious events look like?

The capacity established in each community for confined spaces will be maintained during the celebration of religious ceremonies. Of course, you are strongly advised to avoid singing, recommending the use of pre-recorded music instead. Likewise, physical manifestations of devotion or tradition (kisses, contact on images, sculptures, etc.) should be avoided, by replacing them with others which do not pose a risk to health.

In addition, people who attend nocturnal celebrations, such as Rooster Mass, will not be exempted from complying with the regulations regarding the restriction of the freedom of movement of people at night. For this reason, it is recommended to offer telematics or television services as an alternative.

Will there be a Three Kings Parade?

Between December 23, 2020 and January 6, 2021, communities will not allow face-to-face events to be held with a large number of people. It is therefore recommended that events such as the Three Kings Parade take place statically.

All CCAAs must comply

These restrictions are mandatory for all Autonomous Communities, even if not all of them have expressed their agreement with the Christmas plan.

Madrid, which voted “no” to the plan proposed by the government, argues that “the impact of the restriction of perimeter mobility in the region will be minimal”, so it does not agree with the limitation of the mobility between communities during the period from December 23 to January 6.

The Community of Madrid does not share either that in the meetings, limited to 10 people on December 24, 25, 31 and January 1, they can only be of two coexistence groups, and it proposes to extend it to three.

Catalonia, which abstained from voting, does not recognize either that it is the Interterritorial Council which decides what can be done during the holidays. He believes that this decision corresponds in the region to the government and the Procicat, so they argue that they will follow their own adaptation plan for the social activity of Christmas.