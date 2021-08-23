What can they offer workers?

Driving schools for professionals are designed for all people who need to be properly trained to get jobs that require a driver of dangerous goods, freight trucks, conventional trucks, among others.

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – August 22, 2021



Centers such as Costa Verde Driving Schools offer all the relevant knowledge and information so that anyone who completes their courses is ready to start providing services.

What types of lessons do driving schools offer to professionals?

Unlike conventional driving schools which only prepare students for obtaining a driver’s license, those dedicated to providing professional knowledge prepare users to be able to drive freight trucks or properly transport hazardous materials.

In this way, these driving schools are not only responsible for correctly teaching traffic signs and explaining what each is for. In addition, they must explain the precautions they must take on the road and what to do in case of problems with the goods they are transporting. Usually the courses offered are as follows.

Driving trucks with dangerous goods

First, there is the course to drive trucks with toxic goods or explosives. Usually, driving schools divide the courses into transporting explosives and transporting poisonous gases.

In this way, professionals in this field are not certified to drive trucks with any type of dangerous goods, if so, they must pass both courses.

The basic lessons of these courses include the correct control of each substance, the measures to be taken in the event of inconvenience during the transfer and good driving manners.

Forklift driving

This type of loading machine has a different system depending on its development, therefore, people who choose jobs in warehouses or companies that require the use of this instrument must pass this course in order to apply for the corresponding license.

The reason is that all personnel in charge of forklifts must know the correct operation, techniques and control to perform safe work suitable for the goods, where they must do so in accordance with the legal requirements explained in the Prevention Act. occupational risks. .

Driving heavy goods vehicles by road

On the other hand, driving heavy goods vehicles to transport goods also requires certain prior knowledge before being able to opt for the corresponding license. Indeed, the driver of this type of truck must know how to carry out appropriate maintenance, understand its operation and be able to control it in the event of an emergency while driving.

Also, be aware of the correct speed at which to drive to avoid accidents, which lane to drive on the road when transporting goods, and when to call for help.

Drive conventional cargo trucks

It is also necessary to take the corresponding course to drive a conventional cargo truck. Generally, this type of vehicle is the one with the lowest standards compared to previous options. But, in the same way, it is necessary to know the highway code for this type of transport and the goods that can be transported there.

