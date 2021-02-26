What can we do at Easter? CCAA presents plans with Health

Madrid

Updated: Thursday, February 25, 2021 3:06 PM

Published on: 02/26/2021 06:32

There is barely a month left before the Easter holidays arrive and the Interterritorial Board of Health has a question on the table: what can we do and what not to do during the holidays?

Given the current epidemiological context, which shows how much data on coronaviruses continues to decline, the Ministry of Health has actively and passively insisted that “we must not let our guard down.” In this sense, the government is already working on a document which specifies exactly what the rules are to be followed at the end of March. And as health chief Carolina Darias put it, the basis is clear: the same thing last Christmas can’t happen.

However, in the absence of a single framework for the country as a whole, various regional leaders have speculated on the possibility of opening their borders. For example, the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, stressed last Friday that, given the “extraordinary and eloquent” evolution of the pandemic in the region, he could lift the containment of the perimeter in less than ten days.

In Cantabria also, the possibility of relaxing certain measures in the face of the festivities is being considered: “We must be a little optimistic and think that if the vaccines arrive, we can have Cantabria not confined at Easter”, indicated President Revilla, little before his Minister of Health, Miguel Rodríguez, will be convinced that after being asked during a press conference on the subject, “there are vaccines” to open up the region.

Another possibility is that proposed by the Andalusian Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, whose government has already activated a vaccination certificate so that citizens can prove that they have received the injection against the coronavirus.

“Now we ask for PCR and antigens to go to hotels. Like that you can ask for the vaccination certificate. This can be a determining factor in order to normalize the arrival of tourists and the mobility between CCAA for tourism “, did he declare. this Wednesday in a press conference the councilor who, about Holy Week, indicated that “everything will be seen”. However, Aguirre also wanted to emphasize another point: “The important thing is not to save Holy Week, but to save lives.”

In the same vein, so many other regions have been shown, such as the Valencian Community, Asturias, Navarre or Galicia, among others, which are more favorable to sacrificing Holy Week than to saving it. For this reason, the Valencian leader, Ximo Puig, assured that it will be a “very complex” moment, in which they should not let lose what has been achieved so far with the restrictions, while Alberto Núñez Feijóo stresses that “he cannot promise” that Galicia will be “normal within three months” because, he admitted, he does not believe it: “Easter will not be as we would like”, has t he warned this Monday.

Trend towards more flexible measures

While most regions are planning a Holy Week where intercommunal movements will be banned, the scenario that will take place at the end of March will be conditioned by contagion data for the weeks to come. And, compared to what has happened recently, various leaders continue to ease restrictions more and more.

To date, few communities keep the hotel industry closed, because in recent days regions such as Castile-La Mancha, the Basque Country, Navarre or Galicia have resumed the activity of their bars and restaurants, either on the terraces. entirety.

También, como ha ocurrido en Madrid, Andalucía o Castilla y León, cada semana hay más municipios que salen del confinamiento perimetral, mientras que, en otros casos, también se amplía el número de personas que puede reunirse, como ha ocurrido en Murcia o la capital city.

The decisions each region will make in a month’s time remain unknown because, as Feijóo warned, the possibility of further restrictions and a return to de-escalation will also depend on individual behavior and the evolution of cases. However, from the government they maintain their maxim, as President Sánchez himself said this Wednesday in Congress – referring to the Christmas experience -: “We must not let our guard down at the time and, therefore, we must not do it now “, concluded.