What caused the genocide in Rwanda: the truth about the genocide in Rwanda and the role of France all the details: what was the role of France in the genocide in Rwanda, know everything

Kigali

Genocide is considered the most serious crime against humanity. In the pages of history many such massacres are known, which cannot be forgotten even if we want to. One of them is the Rwandan genocide which began in April 1994. According to government figures, around eight Lakh people were slaughtered during this 100-day massacre. The great thing is that there are no foreigners, but people from their own country who committed the incident. Yet 26 years after this massacre, France has apologized for its role today.

Macron apologized for France’s role

French President Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in Rwanda, said he recognized his country’s role in the massacre here. For this, he apologized on Thursday by visiting the Gisozi massacre memorial built in memory of the dead in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda. He said only people who passed that night can be forgiven. I am with you today politely and respectfully, I understand the limits of my responsibilities. The memorial is built at the place where more than 250,000 dead in the massacre are buried.

Why did France need to apologize?

In fact, a few months ago, a report by the French Panel of Inquiry into the Rwandan Genocide questioned the role of the then French army. The report said that a colonial attitude blinded the French authorities and that the government had committed a serious and heinous crime by failing to foresee the massacres of the population. Since then, there has been increasing pressure on France to apologize for this massacre.

What happened in Rwanda in 1994?

This year, around 8 lakh people were killed in Rwanda in a hundred days between April 1994 and June 1994. According to an estimate, around 10,000 people were murdered every day during this massacre. The target of this massacre were the Tutsi, also known as the Tutsi, a minority community in Rwanda. The majority of the Rwandan population was the population of the Hutu or Hutu community that carried out the massacre. They not only murdered members of the Tutsi community, but also raped thousands of women.

Why did this massacre start?

The Hutu community represents 85 percent of Rwanda’s total population, but the country has long been dominated by Tutsi minorities. Despite its small number, the Tutsi dynasty ruled Rwanda for a long time. In 1959, Hutu rebels overthrew the Tutsi monarchy and overthrew the country. After that, the Tutsis fled to Uganda to escape the atrocities of the Hutu community. To take back their country, the Tutsis created a rebel organization called Front Patriac Rwandais (FPR), which returned to Rwanda in 1990 and began to massacre.

Violence erupted after the president’s death

Thousands of people from both communities have been killed in this violence. In 1993, the Tutsi rebels settled down with the government and peace was established in the country. However, on April 6, 1994, a plane carrying then-President Juvénal Habyarimana and Burundian President Caparial Natarayamira crashed in Kigali, killing all occupants. The two communities blamed each other for this accident and began the most horrific massacre in history.

What was France’s role in the Rwandan genocide?

Indeed, Rwanda has been a colony of France for a long time. Therefore, French influence is still very visible in this country, even today. Even then, the Hutu government had the support of France. After the president’s death, the army, with the command of the Hutu government, began to kill people from the Tutsi community in collaboration with their community. It is said that even the Hutu priests of the church had killed even the Tutsi nuns. At that time, France sent its troops to support the Hutu government but did nothing to stop the massacre.

How did this massacre end?

The current president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, also alleged a few years ago that France supported the perpetrators of the massacre. However, France denied it then. Seeing this massacre in 1994, neighboring Uganda, sent its army to Rwanda. After that his soldiers captured the capital Kigali and put an end to this massacre.