What changes do students expect in education in the post-COVID 19 era?

Education has been one of the sectors most affected during COVID-19 and, in particular, its students. Colleges, universities and business schools were the first centers to close and to adapt all their training as much as possible to an online mode.

IMF Institución Académica, digital native since its creation, conducted a survey of students on the different training courses they offer: MBA, Master and FP, to find out their expectations for next year and the changes which, according to them, will Are going to disappear. to give around education. So, the center saved the following conclusions with the results:

1. More active and less theoretical education.

The educational structure that worked until then before the pandemic already contained notable errors. According to students, there is a need to introduce students to a more active rather than passive education, in which classes are more focused on a type of theoretical debate and where the teacher guides the contributions made by the students without losing the objective of the session or central theme.

In fact, this methodology will gain prominence over the next year or so due to the increase in the online modality. In virtual education, the student may feel unmotivated when listening away from the classroom and generating little feedback. If, on the contrary, the teacher encourages his students to teach practically to the class while resolving doubts and providing guidance, the student will show more interest in participation and greater curiosity in its results.

2. Online training is here to stay.

All the opinions of the surveys carried out agreed that online training will be a fundamental element of this 2021. This modality has strengthened since the outbreak of the pandemic and has highlighted interesting opportunities, such as how to organize time optimally. or accessibility to academic development without compromising the workplace.

In this sense, teachers are a key part of making online training work and keeping students happy. “It’s not only helpful to transfer a topic, but it’s important to direct distance learning. There is a need to generate interest, spark debate, and open research or case study opportunities that arouse in the student the need to continue learning beyond what the program itself dictates. The practical application of theoretical knowledge is essential to generate this learning “, says Carlos Martínez, President of the IMF

3. Generation of new and indispensable tools.

The pre-pandemic education system was quite limited in terms of online training tools, and now its supply and use has exploded. Thus, companies such as Google, Microsoft or the beginner Zoom, among others, have developed products that have allowed us a quick and efficient contact between the two parties: the center and the students, in order to offer a good service. educational across the universe. virtual and makes it easier for teachers and students.

In this imminent 2021, students await the arrival of new tools that help guarantee quality training in any educational environment and that allow new possibilities for distance learning.

4. The economic crisis will encourage recycling and creativity.

The students surveyed are aware that 2021 will be a difficult year for employability. COVID has hit the country’s economy hard and, according to Asempleo’s forecast, the Spanish economy will add a total of 600,000 destroyed jobs until the end of 2020, when it will recover only one in three in 2021.

Despite this context, these young people are optimistic about the growth of companies and the arrival of innovation both in technology and in many markets that could emerge in the midst of a pandemic.

And two important qualities stand out: creativity and reinvention to recycle professionally, so that in the very near future there will be more business ideas that offer job creation. In fact, while there are areas that have been badly injured and businesses that have been abandoned, there are others that have grown in importance, such as the sales industry, online services. and transport companies (deliveries), among others. Market niches which will constitute a very interesting training and employment alternative for the next 2021. They all agree on the following: “We must see an opportunity to transform.”

Undoubtedly, the integration of teleworking into the work routine and the automation of many processes due to the containment derived from the crisis have forced companies to make an unprecedented effort, in which it will not be possible to turn back the clock. And students see possible that in 2021 new opportunities will arise for them to look to the near future with the greatest hope. Training is, without a doubt, an excellent ally to achieve this.

