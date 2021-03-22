What characteristics should a digitized CEO have and how can companies locate these profiles?

The CEO is the person responsible for the management and direction of the company, so he is the first person responsible for digitization.

It is from this position that the cultural and organizational change of companies is born.

What is your role in digitization?

C-Level is the key to this business transformation.

Changes in organizations must arise and be driven from this level, so that everyone in the company is involved. Thus, the transformation will be complete and at the transversal level.

We must keep in mind that the digital world is constantly changing and evolving. New needs arise day by day that are satisfied with the creation of new positions with very specific responsibilities and this also applies to C level positions.

What characteristics should a CEO have?

Brand ambassador. Considering the direct influence of the CEO’s behavior on the social perception and reputation of the company, it is essential that you assume that you are the number one ambassador. Send with leadership. The director continues to have the role of organizing and coordinating the work and proximity is essential. For this, a professional exercise marked by styles of leadership which include the improvement of social skills and a constant exchange of information is essential. To be curious. Worrying about what they are talking about the company on social media, what the competition is doing, etc. is very relevant. The CEO must remain active in order to improve strategies on a daily basis, knowing firsthand what is going on around the entity. Put action before strategy. We meet many very valuable profiles in our daily life who, given the experience they have, want to stay in purely strategic roles. In the digital world, it’s time for the ‘doers’, the people who perform actions, who ‘roll up their sleeves’. It doesn’t promote, it connects. The CEO must be aware of this and take advantage of networks to generate contacts, alliances, support the brand, promote engagement, etc. It adapts to the changing pace of the digital world. The CEO must be flexible to be able to lead teams in a growth environment.

Today, it seems necessary that the CEO is a visible figure of the company, with names and surnames; in order to maintain direct communications with clients, potential clients and their team, maintaining close and effective communication.

Today’s society requires a more credible and more human type of company, which takes more into account the social relations between its members, which values ​​its human value and the communication skills of its staff vis-à-vis the outside world, in accordance with the principles of the company.

How to find these profiles?

As this is a very specific research, the best option is to have expert headhunters in digital profiles who select talents to lead the digital evolution of organizations.

Each business, based on their needs, will set requirements for the person they want to fit into their workforce.

At Serve The People, they are digital talent search specialists. We work hand in hand with the most advanced companies in SaaS, Fintechs, IoTs, Deeptechs … Both nationally and internationally. “No se trata sólo de identificar al candidato perfecto según una job description. Nosotros vamos mucho más allá para lograr encontrar al candidato más adecuado para la posición en cuestión, logrando así el éxito de nuestro cliente que es también el nuestenrode”, a company.

