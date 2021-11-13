what-cop26-also-leaves:-ethereal-alliances,-street-protests-and-a-climate-peace

Apart from the final declaration of the Glasgow climate summit and the official negotiations between the almost 200 countries that have participated in this event sponsored By the United Nations, the so-called COP 26 has left behind several alliances between countries to cut emissions from specific sectors and massive protests against the lack of Governments’ ambition in this climate crisis. This is the highlight for the fight against warming left behind by this summit.

The Peace of Glasgow

Joe Biden, President of the United States , was one of the 120 heads of state who participated in the first days of the summit, on November 1 and 2. However, neither the president of China, Xi Jinping, nor the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, have attended the meeting. Biden from Glasgow considered a mistake the non-participation of both. And, a few days later, the Chinese government reproached the US that until the return of the Democrats to the White House, this country was absent from the international climate fight. While this crossover of public statements was taking place, John Kerry, the head of the US climate delegation in Glasgow, and his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, were working privately to try to calm things down. Both are old acquaintances and had a decisive role in that in 2015 the Paris Agreement will be signed.

Last Wednesday, when Nobody expected it, both announced an agreement to collaborate in the fight against climate change during this decade. The two countries released a joint declaration that included two novelties: the creation of a working group to try to establish control measures referring, for example, to renewables and deforestation. China also announced that during 2022 it would present a concrete plan to reduce its emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that is often hidden behind carbon dioxide in the climate debate. But, the most important thing about the declaration of both countries was that it meant signing the climate peace between China and the United States, which have many open fights in other fields.

The methane alliance

Methane has been one of the protagonists of this climate summit. 103 countries have joined an agreement sponsored by the US and the European Union to reduce a 30% emissions of anthropogenic origin in 2030 with respect to the levels of 2020. Within this pact were, in addition to the two promoters, Brazil, Indonesia, Canada, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom. Although among the absences three of the major emitters stand out: China, Russia and India. A few days later, although China did not commit to this agreement, it did announce that it will present a plan to reduce this gas.

Methane, according to the latest report from the IPCC – the international panel of experts in charge of laying the scientific foundations on climate change—, is responsible for 25% of the global temperature increase registered on the planet since the it was pre-industrial. And its levels have not stopped increasing in the last two centuries. They have a higher warming potential than carbon dioxide, although their presence in the atmosphere barely lasts for more than a decade. Carbon dioxide, however, remains for hundreds of years. The focus of the international fight has been on this gas in recent months because applying technological solutions – such as the monitoring of oil and gas wells – can achieve considerable reductions in methane leaks.

Pact against combustion cars

During the summit an agreement was also presented by some thirty countries and six major car brands in which they promised to leave to sell combustion vans and passenger cars starting from 2035 in major markets and worldwide in 2040. Among the signatory countries were the United Kingdom, Canada, India, the Netherlands, Austria, Norway, Chile and Denmark. However, the USA, China, Germany and France were not present. Nor did Spain plan to join at the moment because a similar proposal is now being negotiated within the European Union to veto combustion cars from 2035. On the manufacturers side, six major global firms – Ford, General Motors, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover and China’s BYD – have joined the initiative.

The summit has been the scene of several similar alliances. In another one, a hundred countries have pledged to end deforestation in 2030. The positive of this agreement was that among the signatories were large countries like Brazil in which deforestation is an emergency. The negative, which is still a declaration of intent without even an ambitious objective.

An observatory against the green facelift

Many Of these pacts, environmental groups argue, they can become simple greenwashing – known as greenwashing – by governments. Although, as the impacts of climate change and social pressure for warming increase, many companies and other types of actors announce promises to fight against global warming. Such as, for example, achieving net zero emissions: emitting only gases that can be captured by natural sinks, such as forests.

Given the proliferation of statements of this type, the Secretary General of the United Nations Organizations, António Guterres, announced in his opening speech at the summit that he will create a group of experts to propose “clear standards to measure and analyze the net zero emissions commitments of non-state actors.”

Protests in the streets

Yes within the COP 26 there was talk of alliances and promises, outside the facilities the satiety of an important part of society materialized. For two consecutive days, Glasgow was the world center of protests against the lack of forceful action by governments in the face of global warming. In addition, activist groups have organized throughout the summit protest actions inside and outside the COP 26.

The most visible face of the anger at the lack of measures against the climate crisis is undoubtedly the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. The young woman participated in the protests in Glasgow and when the summit still had a week left, she declared: “The COP 26 is a failure.”

Promises for the middle of the century

The summit, indeed, cannot be considered a success if what was expected was that the governments would straighten the course towards compliance with the Paris Agreement. All countries must present plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions and the sum of all must lead to the increase in temperature being below 2 degrees with respect to pre-industrial levels and, as far as possible , below 1.5 degrees. The problem is that the plans that the States had presented before arriving in Glasgow lead to an increase of between 2.4 and 2.7 degrees, as shown by scientists during the summit.

Those plans that lead to warming well above what the Paris Agreement marks are for this decade, which will be decisive in the fight against warming. But regardless of short-term purposes, around 140 countries have committed to achieving net zero emissions by mid-century. During the summit, the International Energy Agency presented an analysis in which it assured that, if these long-term promises and the agreement on methane were fulfilled, warming could remain at 1.8 degrees. The problem is that long-term promises do not match the countries’ short-term plans for this decade.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT in Facebook and Twitter , or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter