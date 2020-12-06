“What day did Juan Carlos I choose to confess that he defrauded the Treasury”

Posted: Sunday December 6 2020 13:16

Pablo Echenique, spokesman for United We Can at the Congress of Deputies, assured that the declaration presented by Juan Carlos I to the Tax Agency to regularize his tax situation is “an admission” because “he got caught” defrauding the Treasury.

“What day did Juan Carlos I choose to confess that he defrauded the Spanish Treasury,” he told media in a preview of the act of tribute to Congress for the 42nd anniversary of Magna Carta.

Echenique said the King Emeritus wants to regularize his tax situation “because he got caught and defrauded the Treasury”. “It’s a confession,” he added.

The statement is said not to be linked to his possible assets abroad, but to the use of bank cards by Juan Carlos I and his relatives with opaque funds of the Mexican businessman Allen Sanginés-Krause, who makes the subject of an investigation by the Supreme Court prosecutor’s office. .