what-did-they-save-from-the-fury-of-the-palmeros-volcano-that-have-lost-their-homes

15 minutes to choose what to take from your home, to which you will never return. You have to make this very difficult decision while the roar of a mountain of fire enters through the window, where you can also feel the traffic of the neighbors loading their vehicles. And the clock looks at you, wondering why you are standing in front of a closet without lifting a finger.

This is the tragic scenario that they have faced around 2.000 clappers in the last 42 days, the time that has passed since the volcanic eruption began on the island. Many have had more than a quarter of an hour to choose from, since they have been able to return to their homes for several days to empty them as much as possible. But, equally, the authorities allow little more than 10 minutes per family in each of these visits, which maintains the tension in each return.

It is a countdown that oppresses, that does not allow us to think. These are the testimonies of some of those residents of La Palma, whose thousands of homes are affected by magma and ash. Everyone had to decide what was the first thing to take.

Lena Keller: a bust of her father’s face

The house where Lena Keller’s father lived in La Laguna was full of sculptures, now some rest under tons of lava. His family has been able to save a good part of those figures. The first on the list, the one Lena would never have left behind, is a bust of the face of her father, Hannes Vital Keller, when she was 22 years, the man who lived in that house for decades, made by his grandfather (and Lena’s great-grandfather), Laurent F. Keller. “One day it broke, it fell to the ground. I was able to fix it, which made him very happy, ”recalls Lena.

Now that sculpture is safely away, along with many other pieces from the Hannes collection, in Lena’s house. At the back of the house there is an idyllic garden, populated with aerial plants, succulents, a bougainvillea of ​​several meters and a motorhome of the years 70. In front, a mountain that spits fire. “You can’t live closer to the volcano”, jokes this artist from 38 years of Swiss descent, living on the border of the volcano’s dominions with her husband, her three children and her mother. The exclusion zone begins on the wall just in front of her house, the area forbidden for safety.

Unlike many other inhabitants of the towns near the volcano, Lena and her Family had time to save part of Hannes’s estate. The lava took a month to reach the house, but that has not prevented irreparable losses. “That is the house that I grew up in, that I lived in since I was four years old, when my parents moved to this island. Gone is all that. Also the giant laurel that my father had in his house. It was so big that it had a wooden house on top ”. Hannes has not witnessed the collapse of his home or his laurel, as he died in August. “I want to be able to explore the laundry, to be over my father’s house. I will be several meters above it, but I will be able to say that I have been there again, reviewing where each part of the house was. ”

Ana Delia Armas: a pendant and a keychain that his daughters gave him

Ana Delia, in the Plaza de España in Los Llanos de Aridane, with a pendant and a key ring that his daughters gave him. Carlos Rosillo

There is a pattern in Ana Delia Armas’ responses (45 years) when asked what objects he did not extract from his house before the lava buried it and what he would like to rescue. “A tablecloth that my daughter had embroidered, with little pictures like a cauldron, a kindergarten egg or a fork, took a lot of work; a mattress that my family gave me for my birthday because mine was old; the communion dress of my daughters, which used to be mine and my sister… ”. Yes, he has saved two other objects of sentimental value from the fire, gifts from his daughters that are easy to transport: a blue pendant and a keychain with the phrase “Mom, I’m made of little pieces of you.”

The eruption surprised Ana Delia and her family in the middle of a family meal on 19 of September. There were nine people. “We had just had lunch. I was making coffee when I noticed that the slab of the sink moved ”. When they were having coffees in the patio they saw how the earth burst. “We had a backpack with changes of clothes for two days and medicines. We go out with what is on. I always thought: but why am I going to take so much, where am I going with all these clothes, if then I’m going to have to go back and put everything in? “. Since then Ana Delia, her husband and their three children have lived in the house of the man of 94 years of the caregiver. Others have been less lucky. They are in hotels with nothing. ”

The 12 In October the lava reached the house, located in La Laguna. “I found out when my husband called me in the morning. He was at the banana store where he works. He told me: we no longer have a house ”. Despite everything, he is clear that they will not leave La Palma: “I don’t want to go. I have heard many say that if they are left homeless they leave. I would be sorry, I am a palm tree of always. I don’t want to leave my people, my island ”. “The only good thing about this,” continues Ana Delia, “is that you see the solidarity of the people, you see everyone turned upside down.” The treatment received by the volunteers who distribute food, clothing or household items stands out.

The interview with Ana Delia, in a central terrace of Los Llanos de Aridane, is interrupted five times in 50 minutes by friends of the family who come to show affection. They cry, laugh while crying and, above all, they hug. “This is very small and almost all of the evacuees are in Los Llanos. We all know and help each other ”, explains Ana Delia’s little daughter, Jeanette, the one who gave her the pendant.

Joanna Arreaza and Martin Hohwalter: the writings of home

Joanna Arreaza and Martin Hohwalter, in the port of Tazacorte, pose next to the deeds of the house they have lost. Carlos Rosillo

The toothbrushes, some clothes and the deeds of the house. That is all that Martin Hohwalter, German by birth and palm since 1994, took from his home in Todoque before leaving to never return. “The Civil Guard told me that I had 15 minutes to get out of the house. I was already nervous about the eruption, which sounded like a four-turbine plane, but it made me even more tense. He thought it was more dangerous than it really was at the time, that there would already be lava bombs. He did not know where the papers were. When I found them I left in a hurry. ”

In November, he will pay the last installment of the mortgage on his home, destroyed on the third day after the eruption. “My cousin sent me a photo of the news in Germany from that day. You just saw up close how the lava reached my house, ”he says. His wife, Joanna Arreaza (48 years), is very critical when asked about the response of the institutions, especially in terms of prevention: “We are sad and we reproach that the orange alert was not decreed due to the risk of the volcano . Being on yellow alert [desde el 14 de septiembre, cinco días antes del comienzo de la crisis], we had nothing prepared. ”

When the volcano began to spit magma, she was in the store they have in the port of Tazacorte, Arte y Lava, where they sell artisan earrings and pendants. “I couldn’t take anything from the workshop where we made them,” says sadly Martin, from 69 years old and recently retired. “It has been especially difficult to go to ask for assistance, for clothes or blankets. It’s not something we’re used to, but I think you have to know how to accept help ”, adds Joanna.

Now they live for rent in the Tijarafe area (north of Los Llanos), after going through four other houses amid deep real estate disappointments: “Prices have risen a lot. We saw a house that interested us and the next day it cost 80. 000 euros more ”. Martin is clear that he does not want to return to the Todoque environment: “Many earthquakes, I prefer another area of ​​the island. And we will see how the volcano advances, if there is tourism or not and it allows us to keep the store open. If not, we will have to go to another island or to the peninsula ”. Wherever he goes, he considers living in a wooden house, “cheaper if he loses it.”

Valentín González: his son’s sweatshirt

Valentine, together with the van in which he slept after the eruption, holds a sweatshirt of his son that he took from his house before it was eaten by the lava. Carlos Rosillo

One of the biggest concerns of Valentín González when he left his home due to the threat of the volcano was that his wife and young son would not be cold at night. “I tried to get all the warm clothes I could reach, like this sweatshirt from my son. My wife was grabbing clothes little by little and I told her everything inside, ”he explains. He especially regrets losing the family photos: “It was the most important thing we left behind. It was due to lack of time, we didn’t even think about it ”. The first night after the eruption they rested in a van: “I didn’t sleep or 10 minutes. We were scared, I was nervous and I looked at the volcano a lot. When I see it I think: what evil are you doing ”, says this constructor of 52 years.

His house, in Los Campitos, was one of the first to be destroyed, some 22 hours after for the eruption to start. Later, many other properties that I had in the area fell: “Two wineries, the company office, the workshop with the machinery, bushels of avocados, an apartment that I had rented, the house of my eldest son and my daughter-in-law, homes of other family members… ”.

Valentín says he is more concerned about how the reconstruction of the area will be than about the amount of compensation for his lost properties. “What they give me for what I have lost is fine, but the important thing is that they let us do it, that the industry of La Palma recovers, that they allow us to create farms and re-plant when the lava goes out. Thus La Palma will rise, as we have done other times ”. “In a flood”, Valentin continues, “people clean the houses and go on living, and people die. Nobody has died here. We have lost material and heart things, but no lives, none, for how big this has been. I’m positive. If my children want to move forward, I have to continue. ”

Elena Pérez Jerónimo: a photo with her four brothers

Elena Pérez Jerónimo, on a street in Los Llanos de Aridane with a photo next to your brothers. Carlos Rosillo

Elena Pérez Jerónimo’s parents (51 years) lived in La Laguna (La Palma), in a huge house. “It was divided into five mini houses. They wanted each of the five brothers to have one. There were also ponds, flowers, banana trees, orange trees, guava trees, mangoes, papayas … It was our playground ”. However, his parents watched television in a small room, which in recent years began to fill with more and more family photos. “This image of the five was one of them. My mother ran her out. ”

She, her brothers and her parents were able to access the house several times after the eruption to take everything possible. “The first day was tremendously painful, having to think about what to take and what not to take.” Although the lava was getting closer and closer, her mother insisted on continuing to water her flowers and her father, the banana trees. “It was what they needed to do at the time.” For Elena, what has been left behind are not the objects that they did not have time to remove, but “48 years of our life; the ‘happy birthdays’ have been lost, the arias of my tenor brother rehearsing, my sister’s pregnancy, my nephews running ”. The house grew from a small plot that his father, a farmer, inherited from his mother. “We are not a wealthy family, but with a lot of effort they bought nearby land and, stopping traveling and going out for many years of their lives, they managed to build that house.”

Pain that Elena suffers does not prevent her from helping her neighbors. She is the coordinator of the team of social workers that is assisting those affected by the eruption: “I am at 250% in that task, with availability of 26 hours. When I feel that something overwhelms me, I cry it, kick it and face it again. I think that, in my case, there is no better place to be right now, helping the people of the valley where I grew up with my professional and life experience. ”

Silvia Heckel: the watch she inherited from her father

Silvia Heckel, in the street of Los Llanos de Aridane where her store is located, holds the watch that she inherited from her father. Carlos Rosillo

When the volcano shook La Palma, Silvia Heckel (53 years) was on another island. “I had gone on vacation to Mallorca with a friend. We believed that the eruption was not going to be that soon. We were not notified ”. On Sunday 19 in September, after less than a day in the Balearic Islands, she received a call from her husband: “He told me what was happening and asked me what I wanted to save, which was the most important thing for me. ”. Silvia chose her mountain bike, a hobby that inspires the store she runs in Los Llanos, and family jewelry. “Perhaps the most important thing was this watch that I inherited from my father and that he inherited from his.”

This German woman, resident in La Palma since 20021, returned to his island a few days later. “We had a week to get everything we could, but there came a time when I didn’t want to go into the house anymore because of the pain of seeing it covered in ash, as if there was a war. My heart ached. In addition, we did not have space to store almost anything and you always have the hope that you will return. But no. I feel like a friend has died ”. The house, which was in Todoque, was buried by lava on 26 of September. “When I get off work, I still think I have to take the old road home. And I realize that no, that I no longer live there. ”