what-do-we-sleep-for?-what-neuroscience-knows-and-still-does-not-know-about-the-need-to-sleep

In an experiment published in 1995, two hundred individuals were on tapes that were started when a EEG detected that they were beginning to feel sleepy. At the end of the tape was a bucket full of water. In the most extreme cases, they were deprived of 99% of sleep time. After a few days they began to eat compulsively and yet they lost weight. Their metabolic rate had skyrocketed to 200% and they showed skin ulcers. His blood had abnormal levels of neurotransmitters and hormones, such as norepinephrine and thyroxone. Within two to three weeks, they all died. The research was done with laboratory rats of course, but it shows that you cannot live without sleep. Science is having more complicated knowing what sleep is for.

The magazine Science published last week a series of articles featuring the latest in sleep science. One of the scientific truths is the universality of the need for sleep. For an animal to close its eyes and enter a state of unconsciousness that exposes it to the dangers of the night does not seem like a good idea. So, from an evolutionary point of view, some essential function must have. There are a few species that are capable of half falling asleep, such as dolphins, which relax one hemisphere of the brain, closing the eye on that side, while the other remains awake. Others, like pelagic frigates, are capable of sleeping for days. But most need a certain number of hours and if they do not take them that night, they will do it the next, with greater duration and intensity.

With humans they cannot be done experiments as extreme as the one that begins this article. In fact, even with animals they can not be done. But with the facts, while the ethical standards were less demanding, the general conclusion is that sleep deprivation has a generalized impact on the body, from cognitive abilities to the way of walking.

“Evolutionarily, it seems that sleep is very well preserved, which implies a basic function essential for life” Nick Franks, Professor at Imperial College London

Studies in rats, for example, have shown that those that were not allowed to sleep were unable to remember how to get to the place where a few hours before they had found food. Another work, this one with humans, showed last year that reaction time behind the wheel was greater in those who had not slept the night before than in those who exceeded the allowed alcohol level. An investigation, this correlational, revealed a few months ago that the incidence of dementia among 8. 000 British officials when they retired was higher among those who acknowledged having slept six or less hours in the past decades. Another work, this one from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, showed last week that students who slept less had worse pace on a treadmill. And there are studies with rodents that have shown that leaving them without sleep weakens their immune system.

Professor at Imperial College London Nick Franks, who has participated in this special edition of Science , points out that the need to sleep must have a very strong biological basis. “Evolutionarily, it seems that sleep is very well preserved, which implies a basic function essential for life. So when we sleep deprived, all sorts of things related to our health and behavior go wrong. What is the basic mechanism that tracks how tired the brain is and when sleep should be activated remains a great mystery ”, he says.

And it is that more is known about how bad that it feels to the brain not to sleep that of how good it is to do it. It’s one of the paradoxes of sleep science: The evidence for the negative consequences of sleep deprivation has accumulated, but there is more hypothesis than evidence about the benefits of a good night’s sleep. The simplest and most common answer is that, like other parts of the body, the brain needs to rest after a hard day of receiving all kinds of stimuli. The problem with this analogy is that brain activity while sleeping doesn’t stop, it’s just different.

The brain rehearses during sleep what happened during wakefulness. We believe that this reactivation process allows the gradual reinforcement of memories over time ” Gabrielle Girardeau, sleep researcher at the Fer à Moulin Institute (Paris, France)

Researcher Gabrielle Girardeau, from the Institut Fer à Moulin (Paris , France) is the author of the experiment with rats that forgot where to go to look for food. “In humans we know that lack of sleep is detrimental to memories. In animals, this deprivation also affects memory consolidation ”, he says in an email. And knowing the negative effect of not sleeping, the positive of doing so is underpinned. Girardeau leads a laboratory focused on how sleep fixes what we learn.

“Basically, the brain rehearses during sleep what happened during wakefulness ”, says the French scientist. “We believe that this reactivation process allows the gradual reinforcement of memories over time. In particular, the hippocampus, which is a crucial structure for memory of contextualized events (what, where, when it happened), reactivates waking neural patterns during sleep, in short coordinated events called waves ”. These ripples was what Girardeau’s team interfered so that the rats would not remember. “These waves help to strengthen the memory brand and also allow the hippocampus to communicate with other parts of the brain, such as the cortex or the amygdala, to associate, for example, an emotional valence to a memory or to transfer its details to the memory. cortex for long-term storage ”, he details. And all this cannot be done if you are awake and stimuli from the outside do not stop arriving.

The consolidation of memories is not the only mission of the dream, although it may be the best demonstrated. Laura D. Lewis specializes in neuroimaging at the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Boston University (United States). “The neuroscience of sleep has shown that there is no single reason we sleep – sleep has incredibly wide effects on the brain, affecting everything from molecular processes to high-level cognition,” he says.

“Studies with rodents have shown that a variety of metabolites are eliminated during sleep. This is the case of beta amyloid, which if it accumulates and is added, appears related to Alzheimer’s disease ” Laura D. Lewis, neuroscientist at the Boston University (United States)

A recent area of ​​research, in which Lewis works, is showing that one of the functions of sleep is to remove garbage from the brain. “Rodent studies have shown that a variety of metabolites are shed during sleep,” says Lewis. “Many of these metabolites are generated by neurons during wakefulness, when they produce various types of molecules naturally while consuming energy and performing their normal functions. This is the case of beta amyloid, which if it accumulates and is added, appears related to Alzheimer’s disease ”, he adds.

What they have observed is a double process: during sleep, the waste from brain activity is evacuated by the cerebrospinal fluid and interstitial fluid, while neurons produce less waste than when awake. It is like in large office buildings, cleaning is done at night, when the rest of the workers are not there. In this sense, sleep would maintain neuronal physiological health.

So, if sleeping has so many benefits, why do you sleep so little and badly? Heather Schofield is co-founder of the Behavior Development Laboratory at the Medina College of the University of Pennsylvania (United States) and investigates the social dimensions of sleep. “Most laboratory studies have shown the positive effects of sleep,” he says. But in his contribution to the Science special, he also recalls that individuals, whether due to work or personal needs, may prefer to sleep less. “Some people may decide that it is worth making concessions and sleeping less than recommended by experts.”

In Spain, the average number of hours that adults sleep is seven hours . Dr. Javier Puertas, vice president of the Spanish Sleep Society (SES) recalls that a third of the elderly sleep less than that amount, and there is also a clear difference between the countryside and the city, where urbanites sleep worse. “The dream carries an image of unproductive activity. There is a certain mythology that the intelligent, productive, the achievers sleep less, ”says Puertas. In addition, in countries like this, late hours do not help and the use of screens has ended up making things worse. “There are 80 recognized sleep disorders,” recalls Puertas, which ends with a question: “Does anyone remember One balloon, two balloons, three balloons ? [Era un programa infantil de RTVE de los años 70 y] He sent the children to bed at eight in the afternoon. What child goes to bed at that time today? ”

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram , or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter .