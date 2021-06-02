What does an IQ of 180 like Didier Raoult mean? – ScoopCube

the essentials The essential Pr Didier Raoult announced that he would have an IQ of 180. Much more than Einstein, Mozart or even Copernicus … Do the so-called 180 of the IQ make the Marseilles a genius?

In the book “Raoult, une folie française” (Gallimard) by the two journalists Ariane Chemin and Marie-France Etchegoin, Professor Didier Raoult explains: “I will tell you something that I never told anyone when I was 14, a child psychiatrist said to my father: “Look, your kid has an IQ of 180. Let him do it. Everything will be fine.” With ease…

Same IQ as Voltaire

The greatest IQ in the world today is Terence Tao, 42, the Australian mathematician and holder of a Fields Medal. He has an IQ of 230. Exactly that.

Professor Raoult is therefore placed between Terence Tao and Albert Einstein with an IQ of 160. It would also have the same IQ as Voltaire and Pascal as calculated by Catherine Cox in 1926.

But what exactly does an IQ of 180 mean?

Beyond 140, a person is considered a “genius”, a high intellectual potential. The person shows extraordinary intellectual abilities. On the other hand, there is no established portrait of these geniuses. Even if they are often described as lonely, hyperactive or even depressed … These character traits remain caricatures.

Having a great IQ inevitably means being a genius?

The IQ is simply the result of a psychometric test that is supposed to provide a standardized indication of human intelligence. It was the French psychologists Alfred Binet and Théodore Simon who first introduced this term in 1905.

The concept of IQ has been the subject of much criticism in its methods and theories. In fact, for many specialists, the IQ does not define a person’s intelligence, but rather determines how the patient’s brain works.

We can distinguish two main types of intelligence theories, the factorial theories, which assume that intelligence can be viewed as a single skill, and the multifactorial theories, which assume that there are multiple forms of intelligence. Rather, IQ tests are based on factor theories, and multifactorial designs tend to oppose this type of measurement. It cannot be said that IQ tests actually measure intelligence. You can measure a form of intelligence (social, linguistic, analytical, creative …) at the limit.

IQ tests are primarily diagnostic tools. They also allow you to get an initial idea, although you need to keep an eye on their limits. On the other hand, one cannot reduce intelligence to the IQ.