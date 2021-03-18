What does it mean, when does it come into effect, who can apply?

The full Congress on Thursday finally approved, with 202 votes in favor, 141 against and two abstentions, the law for the regulation of euthanasia, after the Senate approved it last week with some changes in the text. More specifically, it will come into effect three months after its publication in the BOE and will include physician-assisted dying as a new benefit of the national health system.

However, after the ups and downs that this text has had to face to get its approval, the ratified law document clearly indicates a series of rules on who can request euthanasia, how they can request it and with what controls. Next, we go over each point:

Who can request euthanasia?

The first condition is to be of legal age and to suffer from “a serious and incurable disease” or a “serious, chronic and disabling disease” which affects autonomy and generates “constant and intolerable physical or psychological suffering”. You must have Spanish nationality, legal residence in Spain or a registration certificate that proves a stay in Spanish territory for more than twelve months.

On the other hand, in the event that the patient does not make full use of his faculties or can give his free, voluntary and conscious consent, he must have previously signed a document of prior instructions, living will, advance directives or legally recognized equivalent documents.

How to request euthanasia?

The patient must make two requests voluntarily and in writing, leaving a separation of at least fifteen days between the two. However, the physician may shorten this period if he considers that there is an “imminent” risk of the patient’s “loss of capacity” to give informed consent. Likewise, applicants for assisted dying may revoke their request at any time or request that it be postponed.

Once the first request is received, the responsible physician will conduct a “deliberative process” with the patient regarding his diagnosis, treatment options and expected results, as well as any palliative care, although this analysis is repeated after the second request. Then the person will be asked again if they want to quit or continue. If he maintains his intention, the responsible doctor must consult the case with a “medical adviser”, who will have ten days to verify compliance with the conditions.

What controls are there regarding this decision?

In each Autonomous Community, a “Guarantee and Assessment Commission” must be created within three months, made up of medical, nursing and legal staff, who will ultimately be responsible for authorizing each euthanasia process. After having been informed by the doctor of a request, the chairman of the committee will appoint two members who will have seven days to verify that the conditions provided for by law are met. Unfavorable Commission resolutions can be appealed to the administrative contentious jurisdiction.

How is euthanasia performed?

The patient has the right to choose how he wishes to receive assisted dying: whether medical personnel administer a substance directly to him, or prescribe or give him the substance, so that he can “self-administer”. To cause his own death.

In the first case, the law provides that the healthcare team will assist the patient until the moment of death. In the second, “he will retain the task which falls to him of observing and supporting him until the moment of his death”. The process can be carried out in health centers – public, private or subsidized – or at the patient’s home.

At the same time, once euthanasia has been carried out, the responsible doctor must send all the documentation of the case to the Guarantee and Evaluation Commission. According to this law, death resulting from the provision of assisted dying will be considered natural death by law.

Conscientious objection is guaranteed

Assisted dying will be included in the common portfolio of services of the national health system and will be financed from public funds. And this is one of the main points: regional health services must guarantee the supply.

However, the law also recognizes healthcare professionals the right to conscientious objection in order not to perform euthanasia, which they must declare in advance and in writing. Thus, the health administrations will create a register of opponents, subject to strict confidentiality, to guarantee adequate management of the supply.

The euthanasia bill, promoted by the PSOE after two failed attempts in the past, was admitted for processing by Congress in February last year. A legislative initiative that follows the unrest, which reopened the debate last year, in the case of Ángel Hernández, for whom the prosecution is demanding six years in prison for helping his wife, María José Carrasco, to die in April 2019, after 30 years suffering from sclerosis.

The entire Senate gave the green light to the bill on March 10, after again rejecting the vetoes of the PP and Vox. Only a hundred senators supported the veros, against 155 votes against, the same who gave the green light to the bill promoted by the PSOE to regulate medical assistance in dying.