Today’s SMEs base their success on data culture: what does this methodology consist of?

Information is the best asset of any business. But, when we talk about information – from Datisa they point out – we are actually talking about consolidated data. That is, data that is true, reliable, precise and updated in real time. Data that allows analysis from different perspectives so that it can add value to different areas of the business.

But, being the heart of the business, data alone does not provide the help modern organizations demand. This data must also be accessible and make it possible to obtain a picture of the state of the company, in general, or of a specific environment. In this sense, Isabel Pomar, CEO of Datisa declares that “everyone within the organization must be able to access information relevant to their work regardless of which phase of the process they find themselves in. Access to information via ERP also makes it possible to coordinate tasks and make large-scale decisions as it facilitates data analysis ”.

In this sense, the role that ERPs play in converting information into knowledge is essential. It’s not just about capturing and archiving data in a centralized database. The question – as they explain it from Datis – is to provide this information with the necessary depth and consistency. And, thus, be able to identify trends, interpret patterns or design optimal budgets based on history or statistics from previous years.

Isabel Pomar insists on the urgency in the medium of SMEs to implement “the culture of data”. Turn small and midsize businesses into true data-driven organizations. And that they form an optimal strategy for collecting, recording, storing and managing the information with which they operate. In this strategy, they should also define how information is exchanged and how it is used to achieve its maximum performance. And, in any case, technology, in particular ERP management platforms, will play – and already do – critical value throughout the information value chain.

“Knowledge management depends, to a large extent, on how information is managed before and how it is geared towards obtaining value,” explains Pomar. And, in any case, effective information management, aimed at improving knowledge in the business environment, is already a must for SMEs thinking about their economic growth.

Data culture is, in itself, a competitive advantage over more aesthetic organizations. Less analyzes. This is because, as the CEO of Datisa points out, having real-time key information and the necessary knowledge allows us to tackle everyday challenges, too, on the fly. But it also maximizes business efficiency and profitability with a single click.

