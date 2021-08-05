What if the pandemic brought more rational hours to Spain?

Curfews, restricted dining hours … This past year has forced us, by force majeure, to adapt the timetables in Spain with agility. They started to eat earlier, to rest better thanks to the absence of noise at night and not to lengthen the day. And, despite the fact that these were restrictions, it has been shown that streamlining schedules wouldn’t be a bad habit. Will this rationalization also affect working hours?

“Dinner at 8:00 PM” was a campaign promoted by the hospitality industry to mitigate the consequences of the curfew and the limitation of hours. And he had dinner at 8:00 p.m. And that brought with it a reflection of what would happen if temporal habits were changed in Spain at all levels. This puts the reduction in the working day on the table. Will it be possible in Spain to rationalize timetables?

“In Spain, as a rule, the working day starts later than in the rest of European countries. This means that we have breakfast later, have dinner later and leave work later,” they analyze. of Woffu, a startup specializing in optimizing employee time management. “And, as a rule, eating habits, television consumption and sleep are very different in Spain. In fact, according to published studies, the Spaniards dine two hours later than the rest of Europeans. With the pandemic, everything this has been changed and it has been proven that other types of schedules are possible “.

And it is that, it is proven that certain hours when dinner is late because you leave work late, directly affect health. “Being in the office for so many hours is not synonymous with more productivity and it is synonymous with deteriorating health,” he comments from Woffu. Indeed, according to a study published by Recharge Energy, three in four Spaniards do not get enough sleep. 74% of study participants reported sleeping less than 7 hours, which is the minimum recommended by sleep experts. This lack of sleep leads to health problems, such as stress, obesity, high blood pressure, and even the possibility of developing long-term mental illness.

Spain is the country where the most hours are worked. Concretely, that’s 300 hours a year more than in Germany, according to OECD data. However, as alerted by the National Commission for the Rationalization of the Schedule, AROHE, we are only productive 35% of the day. However, in recent months there has been a trend that advocates shortening breaks and early departures from work, or even shortening the day. This trend has already reached the public authorities and, last May, the government presented a plan to gradually reduce the number of hours worked per week “to reach levels similar to those of the EU-8, which is currently 35 hours per week compared to almost 40 in Spain. This appears in objective 43 of the “Spain 2050” document. Likewise, the Ministry of Industry has reached an agreement with Más País-Verdes Equo to include in the next budgets for 2022 the pilot plan to test the 32-hour or four-day work week. Businesses need to be prepared for changes of this magnitude. For this reason, the use of expert time management tools is recommended, and they adapt to the particular casuistry. In this way, the transition to working models with less weekly hours will be easier. Employees will feel more empowered after the job cuts, “let’s support this feeling with solutions that allow them to manage their time themselves,” they say from Woffu.

Undoubtedly, a generalized trend is spreading that commits to establishing a different kind of workday, more flexible, more results-oriented and less on the number of hours. “The pandemic, teleworking, has shown that work by objectives is more beneficial for companies, and that it is convenient to move away from the direct relationship between hours worked and productivity,” they point out from Woffu. This corresponds to more rational schedules, respectful of rest. However, there is still a long way to go and we will have to wait.

