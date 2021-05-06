What if they call me to get my COVID-19 vaccine and I’m on vacation?

Publication: Thursday, May 6, 2021 8:55 AM

The coronavirus vaccination plan will continue to be carried out during the summer months. In fact, the government is maintaining its goal of reaching 70% of the vaccinated population with a full schedule by the end of August.

This means that thousands of people are summoned during the summer months to administer the corresponding dose. Complicated months given that the vacation period begins in June and ends in August. So what happens to people who miss their immunization appointment if they are out of town?

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, assured that “the health services give notice” of the day and time of the vaccination appointment. However, those who do not show up will have to “wait until the end of this court round” to receive a new summons.

Therefore, according to the statements of the Minister of Health at the end of the last Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, all those who lose their turn and do not receive the corresponding dose will have to wait for a new batch of vaccines.

This could make vaccination more difficult for 70% of the population in August. Currently, Spain is 13.4% of the population vaccinated with the corresponding doses, and the government insists that “the vaccination goes like a shot”. “We are going at a good pace, we can say that we are going like a shot. We are among the four countries in the European Union with the highest number of doses given in the last seven days,” said Carolina Darias.