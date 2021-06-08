What Is A Brain Tumor, Learn Its Symptoms And Treatment – Whidbey Daily News

World Brain Tumor Day is celebrated on June 8 every year. These tumors occur in brain cells. When cells in the brain begin to grow or freeze uncontrollably, a brain tumor can prove fatal.

World Brain Tumor Day 2021

New Delhi. Nowadays, due to poor lifestyle, they suffer from many diseases related to kidney, lung, heart. One of them is a brain tumor. World Brain Tumor Day 2021 is celebrated on June 8 every year. These tumors occur in brain cells. When cells in the brain begin to grow or freeze uncontrollably, a brain tumor can prove fatal. It is considered one of the most deadly diseases. The purpose behind celebrating this day is to make people aware about brain tumors. Medical experts estimate that ten out of a million people die every day from brain tumors.

What is a brain tumor: –

The sudden growth of abnormal cells in the brain is called a brain tumor. There are many types of brain tumors. In this, a cluster of cells forms in a specific part of the brain. Sometimes it turns into a cancerous lump. Brain tumors should never be taken lightly. It is very important to get this information at the right time.

Symptoms of a brain tumor: –

– Headache when waking up in the morning

– Suddenly unconscious.

– Overview.

– Difficulty speaking.

– More fatigue.

– Poor memory.

– Suddenly running while running.

Sudden loss of any kind of sensation in the body.

– Feeling of muscle tension.

Treatment of brain tumor: –

There are a few things to keep in mind when treating a brain tumor. This is done by looking at the type, location, size of the tumor, how far it has spread, how abnormal the cells are, and so on. It is calculated as follows.

– Surgery

– Chemotherapy

– Radiation therapy

Micro endoscopic spine surgery

– Radio surgery

– Target drug therapy

History of World Brain Tumor Day: –

World Brain Tumor Day has been celebrated on June 8 every year since 2000. The day was first held in Germany by the German Brain Tumor Association (Deutsche Hintmumhilfe EV). It is a non-profit organization that educates and spreads awareness about brain tumors. More than 8,000 people in Germany alone suffer from the disease. Brain tumors are also on the rise in India.

Brain Tumor World Brain Tumor Day