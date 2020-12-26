What is an employment lawyer and how can he help workers and businesses

Labor relations and workers’ rights are regulated in the legal system by the Spanish Constitution itself. The Constitution charges the legislator with the legislative development of workers’ rights in the form of law. It will take the name of Workers’ Statutes

Already the first article of the Constitution says the following: “Spain is constituted as a social and democratic state of law”. With the term “social”, we want to clarify from the outset the non-neutrality of the State in the face of social issues and imposes the development of a social function.

Further, article 35, it is recognized in point 1 that “all Spaniards have the duty to work and the right to work”. Then, it indicates in point 2 that “the law will regulate a statute of the workers”. Therefore, as provided in the entry, the Constitution guarantees the legislative development of workers ‘rights in the form of law: the workers’ statutes.

The figure of labor lawyers

There are really many situations in the labor jurisdiction of Spain where it is not necessary to have a lawyer. In many cases, workers who come to assert their rights without being accompanied by a specialist.

However, the lack of knowledge in matters of work, can lead to a lack of protection of the worker. From the first moment an employee suffers from a work problem with his company, such as a dismissal or non-payment of salary for example, it is totally recommended that he put himself in the hands of a lawyer from the job.

The figure of the labor lawyer will allow the worker not to make the most common mistakes in a delicate labor case. Work procedures involve many formal and material requirements which are logically unknown to most employees. In addition, if these formalities are not properly completed, the worker may lose his right to complain.

There are different ways of granting representation to labor lawyers

By an “Apud-acta” proxy. This power of attorney allows the worker to be absent and the work representative to represent him fully. This power must always be exercised before a judicial secretary.

Grant a general power of attorney for prosecution. This must necessarily be granted before a notary. The general power of attorney for prosecution allows the worker to be absent from the trial in person, delegating responsibility to his labor lawyer.

If a worker attends the hearing without granting representation, he will be the one representing himself. The lawyer only technically defends the worker.

Main functions of the labor lawyer

The main mission of the labor lawyer will be to support, advise and technically defend a worker in any disputes he may have with his current or previous company.

In fact, the exact functions that labor lawyers perform to achieve this goal are:

Advice on labor law, individual and collective. Social security assistance: invalidity, retirement, retirement … Legal representation in social matters. Advice on everything related to employment contracts. Advice on employment regulation files (ERES), so unfortunately fashionable today Negotiation of collective agreements. Help with dismissals and penalties. In these situations, it is important that you contact a lawyer specializing in employment law who can help you understand whether the dismissal or the sanction took place under the right conditions and whether your rights were not violated. Help with harassment and harassment at work. Management of workers’ compensation. Claim for amounts. One of the most common demands of workers on companies. In this aspect, an expert labor lawyer will ensure that the process has all the legal guarantees and can recover the money that the company owes if any.

