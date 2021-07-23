What is coworking and what are its advantages?

Only in Barcelona are there more than 100 places, more than 500 in Spain and more than 1,600 in Europe, which suggests that it is more and more established in our country.

Coworking spaces in Barcelona are shared offices where independent professionals, teleworkers and entrepreneurs meet to work, and where space managers try to connect and create professional and personal opportunities among their members. In most cases, they are professionals who only need a laptop, a phone and a good internet connection to be able to do the job: programmers, designers, journalists, salespeople, consultants, advisers. …

The concept of coworking was born in San Francisco and we can say that it is an evolution of collaborative work.

Who is this new concept of work for? For people looking for flexibility, a professional working environment and reasonable prices, but it offers many other advantages.

Encourage networking and build community. It is a good option to increase the network of contacts. Gives visibility and a commercial boost. Working independently and in isolation creates a barrier between the project and the professionals who can help make it grow. Cost reduction. It’s more affordable than setting up a private office. Benefit from additional services. Virtual offices; receiving calls and emails; domiciliation of the work address; fiscal, social and accounting management services; thematic courses and conferences; Free coffee and a long etc. Neither rivalry nor hierarchy. Here, collaboration and help are more sought after than independence and rivalry. Social relations and reciprocity overlap with conflicts of interest.

