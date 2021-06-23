what is delta variant in Hindi: EU agency warns of Delta COVID variant which accounts for 90% of new Covid cases: Delta Covid variant will be responsible for new cases of corona in Europe , according to ECDC

Strong points:

European Disease Control Agency warns of delta variant of coronaThe agency says this variant will be responsible for 90 percent of new cases of corona in Europe.

The European Disease Control Agency (ECDC) has issued a warning regarding the delta variant of the corona virus. The agency said this variant could be responsible for 90% of new cases of Kovid in the European Union in the coming months. Nowadays, due to the delta variant, the cases of infection are increasing rapidly in many countries, including Great Britain, America and France. Despite the rapid pace of coronavirus vaccination in all of these countries, cases of infection are increasing rapidly.

Will be responsible for 90% of corona cases in Europe

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said the delta variant is more contagious than all other variants. We estimate that by the end of August, this will represent 90 percent of new cases in the EU. Let us tell you that the corona vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna is being installed in most of Europe. Considering the problems some patients face with the AstraZeneca vaccine, many countries have found it appropriate to choose other options.

WHO has also issued a warning on the Delta variant

The World Health Organization has also issued a warning regarding the delta variant of the corona virus. The WHO says the delta variant of the crown, which was first found in India, has now become the biggest cause of infection worldwide. WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said the delta variant with its increased infectious potential is becoming responsible for the spread of the crown around the world. Due to this variant, the third wave of corona is now feared around the world.

The delta variant has wreaked havoc in many countries

Outside of India, the Delta variant has wreaked havoc in many countries around the world, including Britain, America, Russia, and Singapore. The UK Department of Health has issued a warning regarding the Delta variant of Corona. At the same time, Germany’s top public health official predicted that despite the vaccination, this variant could wreak havoc. In Russia, too, a record 9,000 cases of corona have been found today. For this reason, the third wave of corona is now feared in the world.

The US CDC also warned about the Delta variant

Rochelle Valensky, director of the U.S.-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said she was concerned that infection with the delta form of the corona virus could prevail. Valensky said on Friday that there are concerns that this delta form is more contagious, our vaccines are effective. He encouraged Americans to get the vaccine, saying “you will be protected against this delta form”. vaccine.

The delta variant of Corona is extremely deadly

The delta variant of the corona virus is scientifically known as B.1.617.2. It turned out to be the most contagious variant of all time. Patients with this variant have many symptoms, including hearing loss, severe stomach disease, and blood clots, gangrene. Also known as delta, h (B.1.617.2). The virus has spread to more than 60 countries in the past six months and has further tightened travel restrictions from Australia to the United States.

