What is Fast Radio Bursts: Fast Radio Bursts Observed by NASA’s Hubble Telescope: NASA’s Hubble Telescope detects radio waves

There are many puzzles in the universe that have yet to be solved. Fast Radio Bursts, FRBs is also one of these. These very short and intense radio wave pulses originate in deep space, but the reason behind them is not yet clear. Now, astronomers have detected the galaxies from which the 5 FRBs originate. The Hubble Telescope made this discovery. Ultraviolet and infrared cameras mounted in the telescope saw where these waves were coming from on the star map. It can help to find out how they are produced. (Photo: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center)

Why is this discovery important?

So far, galaxies from which around 15,000 waves originate have been detected. This time, the arrival of the cluster waves should help to understand the process behind them. University of California astronomer Mannings called the new findings encouraging. He says that for the first time, so many FRBs were seen in high resolution and Hubble has shown them to be on or near the spiral arm of a galaxy. Most giant galaxies are still new and are becoming stars. The identification of FRBs can explain the mass of the galaxy and the movement of the stars that form there.

Why is research difficult?

Where FRBs originate in the galaxy, what is happening there can also be understood. The amount of energy the sun emits in a year, the FRB, in a thousandth of a second. In this case, finding out about them will help to understand them better. The problem is that they can only be observed for a few milliseconds and it is not known when they will be. This makes it difficult to know their source or reason.

Where do you come from?

Spiral arms in a galaxy have the newest and hottest stars. The Galaxy can be understood on the basis of the origin of an FRB. These five elements do not come from the brightest part of the FRB arm. Based on this, it is believed that they may have come from Magnetar. They are dense stars with a very strong magnetic field. When giant stars become neutron stars, they can also magnetize. This makes them glow and radio light can also be emitted by magnetic processes occurring on the surface.