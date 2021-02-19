what is perseverance Mars rover mission: Kya Hai NASA Ka Red Planet Mars Mission Perseverance: What is NASA Red Planet Mars mission

Washington

US space agency NASA on Thursday night named another landmark in the world of science. NASA, which landed the first two rovers on Mars in search of life, managed to make a hard landing of another rover. When Perseverance Rover landed on the Red Planet’s Jezero Crater, it was celebrated in mission control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. At the same time, the rover began its work. After all, why this mission is so important, know …

Is life on Mars?

NASA’s Perseverance Rover will find answers to many important questions related to astrobiology on Mars. The bigger question is, is life on Mars possible? This mission will not only search for places on Mars where life was previously, but will also find signs of microbial presence there. The Perseverance Rover Corps will take samples from the rocks and soil there, and future missions will bring those samples back to Earth. In fact, to study these samples, scientists will need a large laboratory that cannot be transported to Mars. Will humans be sent?

Apart from that, the mission will collect this information and test the technology to find out how to send humans to Mars in the times to come. Most important in this area will be to find a way to make oxygen in the atmosphere of Mars. Perseverance has installed a device called the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, or MOXIE, which will attempt to produce oxygen there. the environment is also involved in this mission. A small Ingenuity helicopter was also sent with Perseverance which is the first rotorcraft to fly outside of Earth’s atmosphere. It will be a demonstration of this technology on Mars and with its help it will be easier to study the places where rovers or humans cannot go. Where can I find the answer?

For two years after landing, Perseverance will find traces of life in Jezero crater. According to NASA, Jagero Crater is the right place for perseverance and there are experiences to be had. Jjero is the floor of an ancient dry lake. It is the oldest and most interesting place on Mars. Even though this lake has dried up today, it is expected that carbonate minerals could be found at the bottom of the lake or in the sediments on the shore. Fossils are found in these on Earth, so maybe they can open up layers of Mars history.

The Perseverance has 23 cameras and 2 microphones. The Mastcam-Z in its mast will zoom in on such targets where there is a possibility of a scientifically interesting discovery. The mission’s science team will command Perseverance’s SuperCam to fire a laser at this target, generating a cloud of plasma. The chemical structure of the target can be understood by its analysis. If anything important is found there, the rover’s robotic arm will run further.

The most important feature of Perseverance is its example caching system. Composed of motors, planetary gearboxes and sensors, this clean and complex mechanism is the key to the success of the entire mission. After collecting the samples found on Mars, they will be dropped into the sample tube. In the future, when the Earth mission travels to Mars, it will take these samples and bring them back to Earth. They will be studied here.

