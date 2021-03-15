What is “smart work” and how can its flexibility benefit your business?

Smart work, fast work, remote work or telework … Everyone is talking about it, especially now that the Coronavirus emergency forces a lot to work from home. However, not everyone knows what Smart Working is and what is meant by agile work.

In January 2020, around 91% of the population surveyed wanted to be able to work outside of their work, whether at home, in coworking places or with a simple coffee maker. In contrast, the same survey carried out by the job portal Jobatus.es in January 2021 found that this percentage had dropped to 73%, as many people lack the work environment and little time to socialize at the office.

After a year with the coronavirus in our lives, teleworking has become a concept already implemented in many companies, from multinationals to small and medium-sized businesses, inside and outside the areas most affected by the Covid .

However, Smart Working is not just about working from home with the company computer and an Internet connection, avoiding the need to move from home to the office, but includes multiple aspects and a change of mindset.

Benefits of smart working

The most obvious is that it limits contact between people and therefore the spread of the Coronavirus: 68% believe that it is better to avoid meeting in offices.

Reduces transport stress: 84% prefer not to use public transport at the moment. Savings and reduced environmental impact: the concentration of pollutants in the air has been reduced by around 50%. Optimization of time and freedom of organization: 74% consider it easier for them to organize, although 45% also admit to suffering from hyperconnection. Balance between private and professional life: However, 65% believe that this has been beneficial to them in terms of family reconciliation. No dress code is required: 62% agree that they work in pajamas or regular clothes at home and that they only dress when having video calls.

But … what is Smart Working?

Smart working or agile work is a type of work in which the employee has flexibility and total autonomy in the organization of the working day, in the choice of place and hours of work, without having to move to the office.

However, that doesn’t mean that if your business has smart working enabled, you can rest all day on the couch at home. Giving more freedom and autonomy to the employee means giving him confidence, but trust must not be betrayed. Because of this, those who work in agile work mode have tasks and productivity goals to accomplish within the agreed upon deadlines.

Not having fixed schedules, organizing work by phases, cycles and objectives, being able to work at home or elsewhere, independently managing and organizing domestic and professional commitments … All these characteristics of smart work improve job satisfaction employees. , in many cases, help increase productivity.

Some companies still require a presence in the office for a certain number of days or hours: for example, for certain tasks for which a physical presence is essential. If, on the contrary, the employer simply allows you to work from home, keeping control over the schedules and the organization of work, then in this case it is more correct to speak of remote work. However, the telecommuting option is only one aspect of smart working and not necessarily the most important.

It is good to remember that smart work is not for everyone: who does it is usually a professional who works mainly in offices, managers, executives, employees with digital skills of a certain level, not a production worker or clerk, whose duties cannot be performed from a computer.

Either way, all of these options are by far the most useful nimble way to work to contain the pandemic and try to reduce the economic damage.

