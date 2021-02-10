What is the benefit of risk during pregnancy or breastfeeding?

Pregnant worker: what is the benefit of the risk during pregnancy or breastfeeding?

The benefit for risk of pregnancy or breastfeeding is an economic subsidy regulated by Royal Decree 295/2009 of March 6. Pregnant or breastfeeding workers whose working conditions have a negative influence on their health, that of the fetus or the infant, are entitled to it.

To benefit from the service, the following requirements established by the regulation must also be met:

That the worker is active at the time of the request. When the change of job is not technically and objectively possible for another compatible with their condition. That the pregnancy has a normal course. Not to be confused with other clinical cases in which the inability to perform the work arises from circumstances beyond that. In this case, it will be for the public health service to determine whether the worker suffers from a temporary disability due to a common illness due to a risky pregnancy. That she is affiliated and registered with social security. In the case of self-employed people, be aware of the payment of fees.

The payment of this benefit which can be received from the suspension of the work activity up to fifteen days before the probable delivery date corresponds to the Mutual Employees with Social Security.

After childbirth, the worker must communicate the final date of childbirth, her personal details and attach a copy of the birth certificate, hospital discharge or family record book.

To do this, workers protected by Umivale have access to Umivale tu salud, a digital platform on which they can communicate the final delivery date to the mutual insurance company and also consult all the information on their service. It also has its version in mobile application.

The amount of the benefit is 100% of the regulatory basis for industrial accidents and occupational diseases for the month preceding the date of suspension of the contract. If it had a variable price, the average of the last twelve months would be calculated.

The following guide specifies the procedures to be followed to request the service, which is broken down into two phases: the request for the medical certificate and the request for the service.

Help guide for risk assessment during pregnancy

The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) has a reference guide for assessing risks during pregnancy and breastfeeding. A document prepared in collaboration with the Spanish Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics and mutual collaborators of social security.

The third edition of this document has just been published, which establishes the criteria for determining the conditions affecting pregnant workers by INSS doctors, mutual insurance companies and the public health service.

Mutual Umivale organized an online session to clarify any doubts that may arise regarding the provision, as well as to take stock of the current status of the update of this guide. The presentation, for mutuals, independent members and associated firms, will take place on Thursday, February 11, at 10:00 a.m.

The day can be viewed on a delayed basis on the Umivale YouTube channel

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital