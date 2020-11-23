What is the COVID-19 vaccination plan in Spain?

Posted: Monday November 23 2020 12:25 PM

Spain already has its coronavirus vaccination plan. Although all the details should be known, the president, Pedro Sánchez, has already put forward data and targets: that a “substantial part” of the population can be vaccinated in the first half of 2021.

Objective 1: start vaccination in January

This is the intention, to start vaccinating the population at the beginning of next year. From the government, both the President and the Minister of Health insisted that vaccines would be available at the start of the year and that Spain would buy more vaccines than necessary to “be safe”.

Objective 2: 30 million Spaniards vaccinated by mid-year

The Minister of Health is in fact convinced that some 30 million citizens have been vaccinated by the middle of the year, “70% of the population in round numbers”, which would make it possible to vaccinate a good part of the citizenship .

Objective 3: vaccinate without forcing

As Salvador Illa has advanced, it will not be mandatory. So, although “legally” the government can make vaccination compulsory, it has been shown that even by not doing so “there will be a very high level of response” among the Spaniards, he said during an interview this weekend.

Objective 4: allow 13,000 vaccination points

Sánchez said the campaign will include 13,000 vaccination points. The strategy, as he explained, will allow the population to be vaccinated “with full guarantees” and in a “fair manner”.

In these 13,000 vaccination points, around 10 million people are usually vaccinated within two months, so that “with the usual network” of vaccination points, it will be possible “to function perfectly with a rapid and efficient rhythm, and with guarantees ”.

Priority groups

The full vaccination plan will be known on Tuesday. “We have been working since September and we will present it to the Council of Ministers on Tuesday,” Sánchez announced.

As LaSexta has learned, this plan foresees that the first groups to be vaccinated are the elderly who live in residences and their caregivers, the doctors and nurses who work on the front line against infections and the severely disabled dependent people.

Later, a second group will be able to access the vaccine, which includes people over 70 and patients with chronic diseases with conditions that can complicate the course of COVID

The third group to be vaccinated will be the personnel of essential services (police, firefighters, etc.). The vaccination strategy also reflects on the sustainability of the economy and includes in this priority group all those who cannot telework, such as taxi drivers, delivery men or waiters, for example.

In addition to determining who will be vaccinated first, it also details how they will be distributed among communities. If this is done with a fair criterion, they will be sent to the localities with more cases or more elderly people. The autonomous communities will be responsible for providing the necessary equipment for vaccination.