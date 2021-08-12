What is the highest paid profile in the FMCG sector in Spain in 2021?

The year 2020 was marked by COVID-19 and its consequences both on a social and social level. Despite the uncertainty caused by the COVID health crisis and the economic and social crisis that followed, the FMCG sector continued to grow during 2021, albeit less exponentially, due to the new consumption habits acquired by the ‘business over the past year.

In this context, Spring Professional, the consulting firm for the selection of middle, middle and executive managers of the Adecco Group; presents the IV Spring Professional Guide to the labor market 2021 Consumer goods which analyzes the ten most demanded positions in the sector in Spain from the point of view of salary, functional and geographical distribution.

Current situation and forecast for 2021

The FMCG sector has opted for three fundamental pillars and has decided to invest to adapt to new times and new consumption habits. First, the digital transformation and the omnichannel, which were already a reality, have accelerated. Online sales, which took off dramatically in 2020, settled in 2021 and has become an essential option within companies, which have realized that it must continue to be strengthened. The most requested profile is therefore the one with a very strong digital component, mixed with product knowledge and traditional sales experience, such as the Product Manager.

Second, innovation and sustainability play an important role. In 2020, due to the impact of COVID, the industry has had to prioritize supplying society without stockouts over strategies aimed at environmental policies. In 2021, however, sustainability has had a particular impact on corporate policies.

Companies wish to be part of an evolution towards a greener world and are aware of the importance of preserving the environment and reducing the impact of climate change. This leads to a circular economy model based on the entire value chain that supports food waste and seeks the use of recyclable materials. Purchasing profiles oriented towards negotiation and made aware of the new socio-economic model are increasingly sought after, as are creative and innovative profiles within the logistics chain, supply chain and / or packaging.

Finally, thirdly, the FMCG companies have devoted a good part of their investments to communication, to consumer knowledge and therefore to promotional activity. Companies have approached their customers to identify new trends in the online channel, but, above all, in the traditional channel, where tablets have been a strategic axis in the “price war” to gain market share and positioning against the competition. The figure of the Customer Experience Manager has played a very important role in identifying new trends and ensuring customer satisfaction throughout the consumer buying cycle.

Likewise, the health and economic crisis was seen by companies in the sector as an opportunity to gain market share and position themselves against their competitors, and the Business Development Manager profile has become essential to generate and capture business.

Thanks to these three pillars, the industry has experienced a rebound, an increase of around 10% so far this year, a rate lower than 2020, the year in which, according to Kantar data, the industry has grown. by 12.7%. Although the data is worse than the previous year, it remains very positive, as it exceeds that of 2019, when there was still no pandemic and consumer behavior was more real.

Profiles and salaries in the FMCG sector

Salaries in the sector vary depending on the degree of experience and the region in which you work.

Export Manager is the highest paid profile in Spain in 2021 in the FMCG sector and can reach 65,000 euros per year if it exceeds a decade of experience in a multinational located in the Community of Madrid, Catalonia or the Basque Country , although his average salary is 50,230 euros per year.

With salaries hovering around 50,000 euros per year on average, they find positions such as sales manager. They are followed by positions such as Customer Experience Manager, Trade Marketing Manager, Marketing Manager and Key Account Manager who can receive from 48,000 to 46,000 euros per year on average.

In the next step, with average salaries of around 40,000 euros per year, there are profiles such as Business Development Manager, Customer Service Manager and Product Manager. The latter is today the most sought-after professional in the sector.

Finally, in the FMCG sector, the profession of Inside Sales can earn an average annual salary of 24,000 euros.

Next, we analyze the most relevant profiles of the FMCG sector:

EXPORT MANAGER

He is the highest paid professional in the FMCG industry. Their average annual salary is 50,235 euros, and can reach 65,000 euros in companies located in the Community of Madrid, Catalonia and the Basque Country.

Plans, coordinates, directs and manages a sales team within the company’s export department. He is also responsible for controlling and monitoring the export management process until receipt of the goods by the customer.

COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR

The average annual salary of these professionals is 49,800 euros. Madrid, Catalonia and the Basque Country offer higher salaries, with an annual average of 55,000 euros.

Plans and executes the company’s commercial and business development strategy, applying established business objectives. In addition, he is responsible for defining, planning and executing business strategy, attracting and managing a new client portfolio, and maintaining, managing and retaining the client portfolio.

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGER

His average annual salary is 48,300 euros. The communities with the highest salaries are Madrid, Catalonia and the Basque Country, with an average of 53,333 euros per year.

This figure organizes, plans and monitors customer service to ensure good interaction between the company and its customers. Develops and implements useful strategies to improve customer relations, dedication and satisfaction.

BUSINESS MANAGER

The average annual salary for this profile is around 47,000 euros in a multinational, but it can reach 50,000 euros if you work in the Community of Madrid, Catalonia or the Basque Country.

He manages a company’s large accounts and attracts new ones, in addition to maintaining the portfolio of major clients and optimizing costs, reporting his work directly to the sales manager.

It is important not to confuse the Key Account Manager with the Account Manager. They differ mainly in their level of experience. KAM has more professional experience and is therefore dedicated to the management of large account customers.

SALES MARKETING MANAGER

The salary of the Trade Marketing Manager is 46,800 euros per year on average. Their average salary is 50,000 euros per year in regions such as the Community of Madrid, Catalonia and the Basque Country.

He / she is responsible for facilitating the achievement of commercial objectives and consolidating the image of brands at the point of sale. His duties include leading brand activation, developing engaging and meaningful activations and deploying them. He is in charge of designing the link between the brand’s commercial strategy and the chain’s strategy, and the creation of the Trade plan.

MARKETING DIRECTOR

The average annual salary for this figure is 46,100 euros, and can reach 50,000 euros on average in companies located in the Community of Madrid, Catalonia and the Basque Country.

He is in charge of the brand strategy, communication, positioning and image of the company, to achieve the objectives in a sustainable manner. Define, plan and execute the marketing plan and the strategy of the company. She also analyzes digital marketing and social media campaigns, and coordinates events, webinars, press and media actions that position the company.

COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

The average annual remuneration for all provinces is 41,300 euros in a multinational and 37,500 euros in an SME. The Community of Madrid, Catalonia and the Basque Country are the areas with the highest salaries, on average 44,000 euros per year in multinational companies and 40,000 euros per year in SMEs.

This professional is responsible for finding new markets to increase the company’s turnover. You need to know the products you are marketing. Once you have defined your target in the markets of interest, you move on to the trading task.

Among the functions she performs are the implementation of the commercial and marketing policy according to the strategy defined by the company, the negotiation of the best commercial conditions, the achievement of quantitative and qualitative objectives, the search for information and the market analysis (competition, products, pricing …) and expansion of relationships and attracting new customers.

CUSTOMER SERVICE MANAGER

The salary of the Customer Service Manager reaches 40,000 euros per year on average. It reaches 45,000 euros in companies located in the Community of Madrid, Catalonia and the Basque Country.

It is the person who plans, coordinates and controls the activities of the customer service team to maintain and improve customer relationships and achieve organizational and operational goals. In addition, he leads the development, monitoring and reporting of service delivery and customer related KPIs and manages customer requests to ensure effective resolution in collaboration with technical support, operations teams. and software development.

PRODUCT MANAGER

The salary of the Product Manager is 37,500 euros per year on average. The Community of Madrid, Catalonia, the Basque Country, Aragon, Galicia and Asturias are the regions that offer the highest salaries, with an annual average of 40,000 euros.

This is the most requested profile this year and its mission is to define the product launch strategy, develop an attractive offer for the market and manage the entire product life cycle. Represents the different product categories to drive your growth in sales, profits, and market performance.

INTERNAL SALES

His average annual salary is 24,000 euros. The Community of Madrid, Catalonia, Aragon, the Basque Country, Galicia and Asturias are the regions that offer the highest salary, with an annual average of 25,665 euros.

This profile, also known as Inside Sales Manager, supports sales work as far as sales are concerned. It focuses on getting leads, both over the phone and through email. You must corroborate their quality in order to direct these business opportunities to the right ones and this makes you a key figure who serves as a link between the Sales and Marketing departments.

