What is the ‘KM 0’ philosophy and how it helps businesses be more sustainable

The “Km 0” initiative, promoted by the Slow Food Movement to promote the consumption of local products, has widened its borders and penetrated strongly into the design and manufacturing processes of sectors such as fashion, design or architecture. . The objective is to develop a local economic and productive activity, more sustainable and healthier, socially accessible and strongly linked to local identity.

For Actiu, Spanish leader in the design and manufacture of furniture for workspaces and hotels, the advantages of “Km 0” are numerous: durability, energy efficiency, reduced carbon footprint, reuse of production losses, maximum optimization of processes, agility and great flexibility. It also involves a commitment to the territory and local suppliers, revitalized following the Covid19 pandemic, which limited the supply capacity of international suppliers.

“Commitment to the local through a responsible and collaborative philosophy has been part of Actiu’s DNA since its inception and provides truly differential value at this time,” says Soledat Berbegal, Director of Actiu and Director of Reputation of the brand.

Balance between global and local

This philosophy seeks to achieve a balance between a highly connected and globalized world and the biodiversity offered by different local identities and cultures. A balance on the planet which translates into the well-being of those who inhabit it. If years ago globalization erupted with force in the world trade fabric, today a feeling of belonging and collaboration prevails. A location which, along with globalization, makes companies ambassadors of their territory in the rest of the world.

Transform the territory into an ally and an opportunity

The “Km 0” concept facilitates the development at local level of social responsibility policies of respectful and committed companies in the place where they carry out their activity. Places that cease to be simple places, more or less productive, and increase their cultural and economic value, acquiring a brand identity often linked to that of the company.

Since its creation more than 50 years ago, Actiu has entrusted its production to local or regional collaborators, thus maintaining the supervision of all processes and applying in-depth knowledge of the industrial tradition to new technologies. This commitment to the territory is materialized in the Actiu technological park in Castalla (Alicante), the city of Alicante where the brand was born in 1968 and its founder, Vicente Berbegal.

This philosophy strengthens the development of a powerful and qualified auxiliary industry and allows Actiu to work with local partners, to use materials of recycled origin and resulting from sustainable productions, to reprocess production losses to reach 0% of waste and waste, generate clean energy, optimize processes, reuse rainwater or anticipate future legislation. In addition to a continuous local action with a global approach, which shows how it is possible to maintain the balance between sustainability, territory and internationalization.

Toy Valley at the forefront of innovation

This support for the territory and local suppliers makes it possible to generate a local network of trust in an environment popularly known for its industrial tradition, such as the Toy Valley, whose in-depth knowledge of processes and materials makes it today a multi-sector collaborative enclave. leading. innovation. “The pandemic and global speculation on certain subjects have shown us that it is essential to have our own local industrial fabric which gives us more agility, autonomy, differentiation and value” concludes Soledat Berbegal.

