What is the most requested job offer in Spain with COVID-19?

The appearance of COVID-19 in 2020 has accelerated the digital transformation in all sectors of Spain. Small, medium and large national companies have found in “Big Data” a key asset to improve their services and generate value, by being able to orient their products in a personalized way.

In addition, 10% of Spanish companies have seen the opportunity to adapt and are looking for analysts who are experts in Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, according to the latest study “ Top 25 Digital Professions 2020 ”, which highlights at the same time as the The average salary of the “Big Data” expert in Spain is between 45,000 and 65,000 euros per year.

And that Spain is still below the European average in the use of this tool. The main countries are France, UK and Germany, both in small and large companies.

The need to train in Big Data

79% of Spanish workers say it is essential to train in digital skills in the post-pandemic future, as outlined in the report “Reset to normal: Redefining the new era of work” from the Adecco group.

Faced with this need, the TBS Business School in Barcelona has integrated a Big Data internationalization course into the Master in Management program offered on its Barcelona campus. According to Margarita Servera, Head of Development and Marketing: “ For the digitization and automation of processes in companies thanks to artificial intelligence to function properly, it is necessary to manage massive amounts of data, which, in their opinion, turn, generate new amounts of data. . In this way, the figure of the Big Data manager already becomes a professional profile of great value and with a price according to this. ”

Students of the Master in Management at TBS Business School on the Barcelona campus have to choose between different courses aimed at learning the trends and challenges of today’s world. With the new Big Data course, which corresponds to 180 hours of the first year of the Master, students can also choose the Digital Transformation course or the International Business in Latin America course.

The Master in Management at TBS Business School Barcelona was recently named one of the world’s top 70 by the Financial Times, and the institution has the so-called ‘Triple Crown’ of business school certifications (EQUIS , AMBA and AACSB), with which TBS Business School can claim to be among the top 1% of the best accredited business schools in the world.

