what north korea and kim jong un teach about india

Author: Brajesh Satya

Recently, the Chairman of the Cultural Relations Council of India, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, said that the government has so far studied books from 60 countries and tried to find out what they are teaching their children about India. In this regard, textbooks from an additional 150 countries will be reviewed and then the report will be submitted to the Indian government.

The government is reviewing the courses around the world. In such a situation, the name of North Korea is also glimpsed, about which a common belief was made that only the rulers of this place are taught there, they have no meaning with the rest of the countries. I have been there for a long time, I have seen this country up close. World History and Geography are taught in Grades 3 to 5 (grade 9-11 in India) of 6-year secondary school. Of these, in the one-class world history and geography book, there are only 16 pages on India.

In the chapter on the world history of North Korea, the chapter titled “Ancient State” states that agricultural irrigation began in the Indus Valley and the first slave state of India was formed, urban civilization has developed. After that, the ancient civilization moved towards the Ganges valley. The slave master class of ancient India created a strict varna system to maintain their wealth and political dominance, and they were divided into four classes. This system has caused enormous loss to the development of Indian society.

In one of the books there is a chapter called “The invasion of capitalist powers in Asia and the invasion of the people by the people, the anti-feudal struggle”. In it, Great Britain is informed of the occupation of India and the Sepoy mutiny. It is written that the British formed the East India Company in 1600 to plunder India and won it modestly by dividing itself among the princely states. On the other hand, the revolt of 1857 has been described as a national revolt of the Indian people against the British, that although the incapacity and betrayal of leadership, the local spread of the rebellion, the British policy of division failed, but hurt the British. Later, he had a major impact on the independence movement.

There is a chapter in the book of these classes entitled “Development of the revolutionary movement in different countries”. He has the freedom movement and Gandhiji. It is written that after the October socialist revolution, the revolutionary movement intensified in many Asian countries. The fight against the British in India has intensified. In March 1918, the workers of the Bombay textile factories staged a big demonstration, but their non-organization could not become the leaders of the revolutionary struggle. After that, the movement was led by Gandhiji and the Indian National Congress. Gandhi’s non-violent civil disobedience movement, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the brutal British crackdown are also mentioned.

A chapter entitled “Rise of National Liberation Movement after the Second World War” mentions the independence of India, the partition of India-Pakistan, the dispute and the rise of Bangladesh, including Kashmir. At the same time, in the chapter on geography of class 9, it is written in the chapter titled “Asia Mahadesh” that India is a multiethnic and multilingual country which is the main producer of food grains in the world. Here, the cow is important according to religious customs. India is a country with relatively developed industries in developing countries.

He states that after independence the energy, steel and machinery industries developed, and then new industries like electronics, aviation and nuclear power were created. Software technology has developed rapidly here in recent years. The reason our country is taught in North Korean schools is that America’s biggest enemy country has always had friendly relations with India.

