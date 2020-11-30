What products will businesses offer the most this Christmas?

As the Christmas season approaches, many companies wish to have a detail with their workers after a particularly difficult year. For this reason, Galanta, Mediapost’s unit specializing in loyalty and incentive programs, has revealed what will be the most desired corporate gifts in 2020.

Unlike last year, where virtual reality glasses, smart watches, or telescopic lenses for the mobile camera triumphed, corporate Christmas gifts have been greatly influenced by everything the world has to offer. pandemic brought. . So in the first place are the gifts related to telecommuting.

With nearly four million Spaniards working from home, according to Adecco, employees and companies have been looking in recent months to find out how to create optimal working conditions at home. Given this situation, many companies will be giving away this Christmas from home office supplies to technology products like wireless headphones for the frequent video conferences.

Secondly, sanitary products will be very present in any catalog of gifts. After almost a year marked by the pandemic, gifts such as company masks, boxes for sterilization with ultraviolet rays or ozone, hydroalcoholic gels, or even mask covers and accessories will be among the most requested.

Online shopping for sports equipment has increased sharply during childbirth, and it is now one of the most requested categories in terms of corporate gifts, although sports related and promotional gifts ‘healthy living are still one of the protagonists on these dates. Yoga mats, sports clothing and accessories, and activity tracking bracelets will be among the most popular.

Leisure at home is another of the protagonists of the year due to restrictions and limitations in mobility or in sectors such as the hospitality industry, so gifts such as smart tablets and speakers or food and gourmet drinks to be enjoyed at home are the other of the most popular categories.

Finally, many companies will also take advantage of their Christmas gift to deepen their societal commitment, by giving their employees the opportunity to donate the amount of their gift to a food bank or to a charity.

