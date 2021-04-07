What should I do if I have already received a dose of AstraZeneca and I am under 60 years old?

Publication: Wednesday April 7, 2021 11:56 PM

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be given from this Thursday only to people between 60 and 65 years old, a new roadmap that leaves thousands of people out of the age range for vaccination with the first dose given.

The health minister ensured that this question “remains to be determined”, although he has opened the door to the application of “a second dose with another vaccine” if supported by “studies” .

In addition, he is also considering the “possibility” that these citizens end up with a single dose of AstraZeneca which, “according to the data sheet of the vaccine itself”, establishes a percentage of immunity of 70%.

These decisions were taken after the shutdown of the European Medicines Agency, which confirmed a “possible link” of AstraZeneca with the unusual cases of blood clotting detected in some people who received the vaccine.

According to the conclusions of the EMA Safety Committee (PRAC), “unusual” low platelet clots “should be included as very rare side effects” of the AstraZeneca vaccine, based on “all currently available evidence” , including advice from an ad hoc group of experts. Due to this unusual nature, the EMA insisted that the benefits far outweigh the risks of side effects.

In Spain, the AstraZeneca vaccine had so far been given to children under 65 and essential personnel such as firefighters, police officers or teachers, although this week the director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies ( CCAES), Fernando Simón, had left the door open to abolish the 65-year limit.