What 'The Last Duel' teaches about the Middle Ages: ruined nobles, traces of the plague, women as property

The chronicler Jean Froissart was a restless man. Gravitating around courtly life and seeking the protection of the nobles led him in the mid-fourteenth century from one of the prosperous commercial cities of Flanders to cross the English Channel for the first time, taking advantage of one of the many truces that dotted the a contest between the kingdoms of France and England, each with its shifting allies, which has been known – though only since the 19th century – as the Hundred Years’ War. Since then, he crossed kingdoms and counties, served great lords, perhaps met Petrarch and Chaucer. Like many others, such as Jacques Le Gris in The Last Duel , Ridley Scott’s latest film, Froissart had taken up the sacred habits and received a clerical training and a parish with its corresponding income. The clerical State frequently did not go beyond that: legal training, income and some privileges that allowed them to thrive in noble environments and protect themselves from dangers and conflicts. His personal experience was reflected in the four books of his Chronicles , an extraordinary watchtower on the troubled fourteenth century that he wrote between 1369 and 1400 with what he saw, heard, asked and was told. More than 100 have been preserved, which speaks of its rapid dissemination. In the third book Froissart tells a story that, he says, was much talked about in France, a duel to the death that took place in Paris in the winter of 1387, certainly not the last one celebrated, but the last occasion in which the royal court ordered a combat to rule the guilt or innocence of the contestants. Eric Jager, professor of medieval literature, author of the book on which the film is based, starts from this unusual story to dissect a society in crisis and at war. Last duel thus recreates a story with extraordinary narrative force, closely following the story of the medieval chronicler. Froissart describes that masculine Middle Ages of knights ruined by the loss of income and of peasants who work their lands as a consequence of the black plague of 1348 and his tail slaps; from the compadreo warrior and courtier of those lonely men in search of a wife whose dowry allows them to reproduce their lineage, however insignificant it may be, and access new sources of wealth; of downtrodden nobles whose illiteracy provokes ridicule, and of eager squires who make their living as rent collectors in an impoverished world.

Jodie Corner and Matt Damon, in ‘The Last Duel’.

The characterization of the Middle Ages that comes from historical sources and literature of the time explicitly transits through the scenes directed by Ridley Scott. It is seen in those who choose the wrong side in an eternal war of shifting alliances, a war that decimates the meager armies of knights like Jean de Carrouges in the Scottish moors and drives them into permanent debt; also in disgraced vassals who long for courtly sociability, even if that court is that of the predator Count Pierre d’Alençon.

However, the film explores lesser-known territories that color the widespread belief that the Middle Ages is little more than a barbarous parenthesis between Rome and the Renaissance whose destiny is to progress linearly from the ruins of civilization to modern rationality. The complexity of the time and how difficult it is to penetrate its codes can be seen in the apparent contradictions that are revealed in norms and practices. Strategies play a fundamental role when choosing one or the other.

In the royal court of Paris in the final decades of the 14th century, apparently irrational judicial practices coexist, such as duels and trials of God, with others based on the application of codified legal norms from the recovery of Roman Law by expert clergymen who sometimes obsessively delve into the smallest details of the sexual life of women. The last duel —like many others throughout the Middle Ages or like the ordeals of previous centuries— is not just an expression of violence. It is an exhibition of power and hierarchy subject to rules of conduct, appearance and representation, reflected in detail in the numerous miniatures that adorn Froissart’s manuscripts.

Elizabeth of France is received by her brother Charles IV in Paris, in a miniature from the chronicles of Froissart. Heritage Images (Fine Art Images / Heritage Images)

Ridley Scott faithfully recreates the armor, which could weigh more of 20 kilos and impeded almost all movements, the huge horses that were used only for combat, the swords and daggers that cut deadly wounds in the least protected areas of the soldier’s body. But above all that, a duel is one of the possible strategies to resolve a conflict over a property, in this case a woman and her body, which restores the honor of the victor and his lineage, the fierce pride that appears to his gaze and obscure everyone around him as he rode through the muddy city with the church of Nôtre Dame under construction in the background.

In Froissart’s narrative, the knight’s wife has no Name. Neither do any of the others that dot the story. Medieval chronicles, especially those like this one that owe their freshness to the testimonies that the author is collecting, grant different degrees of veracity to some informants or others. While the most credible witnesses – powerful men, whether lay or ecclesiastical – are cited by name, women only rarely come out of anonymity.

The last duel raises one of the methodological problems faced by those who analyze texts written in past societies, that is, the need to collate versions and not be fooled by what seems true, but rather go marrying fragments to try to reconstruct what can be plausible. In its game of versions, what the film presents is the dissatisfaction of the knight for not having obtained the dowry demanded of his wife’s father, who unleashes his anger against whoever has taken away that portion of fertile land by the river. It is also the squire’s eagerness to move up the social ladder and the difficulty in obtaining a wife and wealth, which make him covet the property of another man.

And then there is the reading between the lines that it reconstructs the version of the object of dispute transformed into an agent subject and with a name, in this case the truth according to Marguerite. There are no power strategies in what he understands and experiences as raw violence, nor does he represent any ideal of romantic love or prefigure movements of the present claiming rights that as such were outside the mental and institutional universe of his time. It is not easy to determine to what extent shared experiences could create complicity among women on the fringes of social hierarchy and wealth.

If the ladies of your class accuse the wife of a man of behaving like a peasant and damaging her lineage, the gaze of all of them during the duel seems to reflect a similar anguish, although the barrier that separates them is never crossed. Very little is known about what happened after the duel, beyond some scattered data. The chronicler Froissart, however, offers us one of those precious moments in which life sneaks between the letters when, faced with the terrible punishment that lies in wait for Jean de Carrouges and his wife, he asks: “I don’t know, because I never spoke with her, if she hadn’t regretted having come so far and putting herself and her husband in such danger. ”