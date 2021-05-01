What the party’s programs say and what the candidates for the Madrid election did not talk about

The one in Madrid in recent days has been a convulsive, highly polarized electoral campaign, marked by clashes and harsh speeches by many candidates. Candidates who have barely spoken of their real proposals, those which are in their electoral program for May 4. Those who promise to apply if they are elected presidents of the Community of Madrid.

The political tension has set aside issues that are of great concern to citizens. Housing, employment, taxes, health crisis … What do the electoral programs of the PP, PSOE, Más Madrid, Vox, United We Can and Citizens say? We break it down.

How to deal with the health crisis?

The PSOE is committed to opening health centers every day, also on weekends and holidays, to speed up the process of vaccination of the population and until it is completed, and to implement a plan to build 30 new primary care centers, in addition to updating some of the older ones. It also promises plans to better manage health crises, flare-ups and strengthen staff. It also undertakes to hire the trackers marked by the experts (around 2,000) and to speed up the analysis process and the results of the PCR.

The PP boasts of the construction of the hospital nurse Isabel Zendal in three months, “a national and international health milestone” and expresses its intention to deepen the measures of freedom of choice of the doctor and the hospital, in relying on public-private collaboration to achieve greater efficiency and reduction of waiting lists. He also defends continuing to manage and acquire protection systems for health workers.

For her part, the candidate of More Madrid, Mónica García, wishes to make the Isabel Zendal hospital a “leading research center” and implement a mental health crisis plan as “one of the axes of the social and community reconstruction “. Also guarantee universal access to health care and reverse health inequalities. He proposes to “take the hotel industry out into the streets”, as he recalled in an interview with Al Rojo Vivo, and to be vaccinated in health centers.

Vox is committed to removing restrictions. Protect health and give freedom to the people of Madrid “seized by a state of alarm”, they say. Its program plans to allocate all public resources to fight against the health and economic emergency, giving priority to the Spaniards in accessing social assistance.

United We can propose to close the hospital nurse Isabel Zendal considering that this is not compatible with a government “with decency” and implement a shock plan to strengthen public health, with an increase of 1,000 million euros per year of funding, are two of their proposals in this area.

Ciudadanos promises to promote the coronavirus vaccination process and consolidate the incorporation of the 11,000 healthcare professionals hired during the pandemic. They also promise to launch an aid plan with 1,000 million for businesses, the self-employed, SMEs and families “that the electoral advance has left blocked”. They also bet on “the opening of the activity with the maximum possible normality”.

The usual controversy: more or less taxes?

The PSOE’s electoral program does not specify what its tax proposal is, although the socialist candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, has repeatedly assured, also to Al Rojo Vivo, that he will not increase taxes in the Community of Madrid, despite the fact that the central government maintains its plan to harmonize taxes such as property, inheritance and donations.

PP candidate Isabel Díaz Ayuso reaffirmed her promise to lower by half a point in all sections of the autonomous income tax, in addition to reducing inheritance and gift taxes between brothers and between uncles and nephews. Also increase special deductions for young people, families, homeowners and start-ups.

Getting the Community of Madrid out of being a “tax haven for millionaires” is a common goal for Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos. The two formations propose a progressive tax reform to reduce taxes on the lowest incomes and that those who have the most pay more. More specifically, Unidos Podemos advocates the application of a wealth tax, increasing inheritance and gift taxes, as well as personal income tax.

Vox defends a “radical and immediate” reduction in taxes which relieves SMEs, autonomous communities and workers, without increasing indebtedness.

Ciudadanos is committed to a low tax model and aspires to be “the shield of the people of Madrid against the fiscal sabotage of the PSOE government and Podemos towards the middle class”.

The answer to the housing problem

One of the commitments of the PSOE is to guarantee by law that no town hall in the Community of Madrid can sell social housing to investment funds. And one of its flagship measures announced in “Al Rojo Vivo” is that, if it wins, the Community will pay the first monthly rent for housing to those under 30.

The PP wants to develop the Live Madrid plan, which will involve the construction of up to 25,000 housing units on public land, at no cost to the Community, with the aim of reducing rental prices through concessions in public-private collaboration.

More Madrid is committed to seeking alternatives for people affected by evictions who are engaged in proceedings for non-payment of rent and which affect people in situations of social or economic vulnerability.

The regulation of the price of rents in stressed areas and the compulsory transfer of the use of vacant housing by large landlords, banks and investment funds to allocate them to forced social rents are some of the proposals of United We Can.

Vox’s strategy to facilitate access to housing is to liberalize all land that is not specially protected and opposes its regulation, considering that it causes an artificial shortage that drives up housing prices and that it has been at the center of political corruption.

From Ciudadanos, they promise, among other measures, the creation of a housing transfer program for individuals that will be rented out, in exchange for a fixed and secure gun that will be determined by the regional government.

Job creation

The PSOE proposes a modernization of the employment services and the promotion of the Employ Madrid program. Also the granting of incentives for the permanent hiring of people who lost their jobs during the health crisis and affected by ERTES. In addition, they will immediately mobilize 80 million euros from the Provident Fund to help the hotel industry and approve a plan to help commercial businesses, hotels, the self-employed and families endowed with 1,300 million. euros.

Thus, the Socialists are committed in their program to “leave no one behind” and provide a supplement of 150 euros per month for families benefiting from the minimum living income and 200 euros per month for those with a minimum integration income. who have minors in your care.

From the PP of Ayuso, their electoral program says that they will promote maximum economic freedom to achieve “what is the best social policy: the creation of stable jobs and quality training, adapted to the reality of the labor market. and that in addition, will be governed by the principle of freedom of choice for students. ”In addition, they explain that they will strengthen the services provided by the public employment offices, to offer services adapted to the needs of companies and citizens, in particular those who have more difficulty in accessing employment.

Ciudadanos is offering a global rescue plan of 1,000 million euros in direct aid to businesses, the self-employed, SMEs and families. Although in the countryside, according to the latest unemployment data, they have withdrawn from their economic management during the coalition government. “While across Spain an additional 137,500 jobs were destroyed, Madrid recorded 40,400 more employees and 50,300 fewer unemployed, the best data in the country,” said Arrimadas.

Mónica García’s “Reanima Madrid” plan would mean the immediate incorporation of more health and education personnel. Plus Madrid has pledged to better control the market, as well as a supplement of 600 euros for beneficiaries of the minimum living income without employment and without subsidy, and aid to ERTE workers.

And one of its most striking measures: the 32-hour day. Plus Madrid proposes the recovery of labor rights by negotiating with social organizations the gradual reduction of the working day to 32 hours and the generalized introduction of teleworking in the tasks that its development allows.

One of the measures proposed by Unidos Podemos in its comprehensive plan for youth employment is the hiring of young people and the limitation of the working day to 35 hours without reduction in pay.

As an employment aid, Vox promises to suspend the payment of social security contributions, both for employees and for the self-employed, retroactively and for “the entire duration of Spanish detention”. In addition, they propose that the State assume the payment, for three months, of all workers’ wages and, in the case of the self-employed, the payment of an amount equivalent to the average level of their invoicing in the last three months.