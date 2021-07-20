what to do if you have not been quoted or if you need to change the date

Updated: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 10:29 AM

Posted: 20.07.2021 10:27

Vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate. This continues to be the goal of government and autonomous administrations. However, the expansion of vaccination groups and the concern of Spaniards that the appointment to receive the coronavirus injectable does not affect their holidays has raised multiple doubts. What if you have already received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine and have not yet been named?

In Asturias, Euskadi, Castile and León or Andalusia, the appointment for the second dose is given on the same day patients receive the first. In other communities such as Cantabria, the two dates (first and second dose) are communicated at the same time. In the case of Catalonia and Madrid, both work with a very similar system, based on an SMS summons on the mobile. Catalonia has not recorded any problems. Madrid yes.

In the specific case of Pfizer, the government came up against the controversy generated in Madrid. Faced with the accusations of the Madrid executive justifying their delay in the second meetings in which they do not have enough doses, Health ensures that the Community of Madrid will be able to administer them, since no territory will have “problems of out of stock “for lack of bottles.

The truth is that there are many citizens, in the specific case of Madrid, who have experienced a delay in their second appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine, causing protests, the last one outside Doce de Octubre Hospital.

In the event of vaccination problems, unavailability of dates or non-receipt of the appointment, each Autonomous Community provides citizens with contacts to resolve incidents.

Andalusia

La Junta de Andalucía offers different ways to get vaccinated. The first is Salud Responde, a service accessible by downloading the application or by calling 955545060. In addition, you can go to the ClicSalud + service or call the health center in your health unit. The Ministry of Health also provides the following information telephone number: 900400061.

Aragon

The phone number sent by the Department of Health is 976 696 382 to request information on anything related to the pandemic. In addition, you can make an appointment through the Salud Informa app or from www.saludinforma.es

Asturias

The citation system works automatically and does not have to be called. From the Principality’s Health Portal, they insist on contacting patients and sending them an SMS. In the event of a problem, they provide a telephone number (984016114) and an e-mail (incidencecitacionautomatica@sespa.es), but they again ask that the corresponding health center not be called.

the Balearic Islands

The Ministry of Health will directly contact the people to be vaccinated. “Each vaccinated person will receive a vaccination record which will contain the dose, date, batch and date of the second dose,” says the official website. In addition, they give the following phone number: 971211999.

Canary Islands

If you are over 30, the Canary Islands Health Service offers you the option of calling 012, 922470012 or 928301012. If, on the other hand, you are under 30 and would like to request a vaccination, you can do so. via the following link. For more information on the coronavirus, they provide this phone number: 900112061.

Cantabria

The convocation will be made via a call made by a robot named JANO. They provide a link to check whether the appointment has been requested correctly and, if you have not been called, you must complete a form which will be sent to the Cantabrian Health Service. To request information on the coronavirus, give the following telephone number: 942204080.

Castile and Leon

As in Asturias, it is asked not to call the health centers in case of not being able to come to your appointment to be vaccinated. The information telephone number shared by the Ministry of Health is: 900 222 000.

Castilla La Mancha

The Castilla-La Mancha Health Service contacts citizens by phone call or SMS. In addition, they provide the following telephone number to inquire about vaccination: 925248367.

Catalonia

If you received the first dose of the vaccine, the normal thing is for you to receive an SMS with the information of your second appointment for that second puncture. If you have not received this text message, you must enter this link. If this link is not accessible or if there are problems, you must contact your referral primary care center via an electronic consultation on My Health or by calling 061. If you have been called from a referral center primary care, this will be the primary care center that calls you in to administer the second dose.

Ceuta

The general attention phone number they provide is: 900720692. They also share this link to get on a waiting list to receive the vaccine.

Valencian Community

By phone or SMS, the Generalitat Valenciana makes an appointment for the vaccination. If further information is required, there is the following contact telephone number: 900 300 555.

Extremadura

The telephone number of the service to the citizens they give is 900222012.

Galicia

In the case of Servizo Galego de Saúde, they share this information telephone number: 981215930.

Madrid

The Community of Madrid provides the telephone number 900 102 112 to ask questions about vaccination. In addition, they ask that two other phone numbers be taken into account, which will be those of those who will call to make the appointment: 913700001 and 915026058.

Melilla

In addition to providing 112 as a phone number to call if you have symptoms, Melilla shares the phone numbers of the city’s health centers on this link.

Murcia

The appointment to get vaccinated varies depending on the vaccination group you are in, and can be by phone, SMS or by filling out a form. The information telephone number provided by the Ministry of Health of the Region of Murcia is 968365900.

Navarre

If you are over 18 and do not have an appointment, the Government of Navarre gives you three phone numbers and a link so you can request an appointment.

Pamplona: 948370130

Estelle: 948370135

Tudela: 948370140

Pays Basque

If you do not receive an SMS with the vaccination appointment, you can call 900 203 050 or register on the Osakidetza website in the manual vaccination register.

La Rioja

If, for example, your group’s immunization shift has passed, you can call 941298333 to report this situation. The Riojasalud app allows you to check the status of your appointment to get vaccinated.