What unusual symptoms should you watch out for if you have been vaccinated before?

Publication: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 10:56

The cessation of vaccination with AstraZeneca in Spain has raised doubts among citizens who have already been vaccinated. Specifically, 939,534 people received the vaccine, according to data provided by Health. And among them, only one patient suffered from cerebral venous thrombosis, a very unusual medical event, which led to the decision to stop the administration of this vaccine in our country.

But what about people who have already received a dose of AstraZeneca? The following are symptoms and possible side effects that patients and healthcare workers should be aware of.

Warning symptoms in patients

– Very severe headache

– unusual

– Increases when lying down

– Do not give in with pain relievers

– It is accompanied by vomiting, visual disturbances or irregular bleeding

– Persistent neurological symptoms

In addition, according to Health, unlike with the common effects of the vaccine, these symptoms do not appear on the first day of inoculation, but between the third day and up to 14 days after being vaccinated.

Here is the textual recommendation from the Ministry of Health for people vaccinated with AstraZeneca: “Headaches or headaches are a common symptom after vaccination against COVID-19. However, if you have received the vaccine within the last 14 days and the headache is persistent, changes significantly when lying down, or is associated with visual disturbances or other persistent neurological symptoms, it is recommended that you consult a doctor. doctor “.

Recommendations to health workers

The ministry led by Carolina Darias also gives a series of keys that health workers likely to receive headache patients should consider.

Consider the possibility of a relationship with the Astrazeneca vaccine in patients with persistent headache with alarming data due to its severity, unresponsive to analgesics, accompanied by vomiting, visual disturbances or disturbing neurological symptoms .

Likewise, special observation should be made in people with thrombocytopenia or risk factors for thrombosis, taking into account the performance of specific tests to explore the venous system.

What is cerebral venous thrombosis?

The case which led to the AstraZeneca vaccine being discontinued in Spain is that of a patient who suffered from cerebral venous thrombosis. It is a rare, very specific thrombosis, which comes out of the known pattern and whose incidence is very low, as detailed on Monday by Minister Darias and María Jesús Lamas, director of the Spanish Medicines Agency. .

In its technical description, cerebral venous thrombosis (CVST) is a type of cerebrovascular accident (stroke) that involves the venous side of the cerebral circulation, includes thrombosis of the dural venous sinuses and / or cortical and deep veins of the brain and it is a rare cause of 0.5 to 1% of all strokes.

Healing calls for calm

“Peace and quiet”. It is the demand that is made of health. Minister Darias explained that all the information is being analyzed and asked those vaccinated to remain calm and be aware of the aforementioned symptoms. If an unusual effect is registered, you should contact your health center.

Darias insists that this decision to stop vaccination with AstraZeneca is taken on a precautionary principle and requires time to analyze the cases. “We are going to be careful. The European pharmacovigilance risk assessment committee has requested time to analyze these rare and delayed thrombotic events. We are going to allow this body to analyze in depth and issue an opinion on the matter. “, explained.

Here is the note issued by Health: