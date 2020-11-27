What vaccination group am I in and when should I get vaccinated? This is the health plan

Publication: Friday, November 27, 2020 11:02

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, presented the division into groups of the population in order to organize a mass vaccination against COVID-19. We already know who will start the vaccinations and when: in January the first doses will be inoculated to health and social health personnel, interns and residents and to older dependents.

But the most relevant questions right now are: what is my vaccination group? When should I get vaccinated? We try to answer these two questions.

The vaccination plan presented by the government establishes three stages of vaccination and it is expected that the vast majority of the population will be vaccinated in June. For this, they have the 140 million doses that Spain will obtain from contracts that the European Commission has signed or is negotiating with seven pharmaceutical companies.

The first stage, which will focus on the highest-risk population, will take place from January to early March, when it is estimated that the first doses will arrive, which will be scarce until they can be mass produced.

The second stage will take place from March to June and the third, from June. The duration of these phases will depend on the number of doses available and the logistics available.

From there, the technical group responsible for the government’s immunization plan divided the population into fifteen population groups. The first four to be vaccinated, but the order in which the others will have access to the vaccines will also be decided by these experts. The criterion? The risk of morbidity and mortality, the risk of exposure to the virus, the risk of socio-economic impact and the risk of transmission.

Depending on these criteria and the number of vaccines, technicians will assign one or the other to a phase. Some will start getting vaccinated in March and others in June. These are the groups:

– Health and social personnel.

– People residing in centers for the elderly.

– Over 64 years old.

– People with severe disabilities.

– People with risk conditions, groups and scientific evidence.

– People who live or work in closed environments.

– Vulnerable people by socio-economic situation.

– People with essential jobs.

– Staff.

– Population of children.

– Adolescent population.

– Total adult population.

– Population of areas with high incidence or epidemics.

– Pregnant and nursing mothers.

– People who are already immune, with antibodies.